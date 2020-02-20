Stir Cove will host the tour on May 15. The bands will co-headline with the bands alternating who takes the stage last. But every night will end with both bands onstage for a joint encore.
Rancid was formed in Berkeley, California, in the early '90s and was responsible for a new wave of punk rock with songs such as "Ruby Soho," "Time Bomb" and "Fall Back Down." Rancid's last album, "Trouble Maker," was released in 2017.
Dropkick Murphys formed in Boston in 1996 and are known for their Celtic-inflected punk sound on songs such as "Tessie" and "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." Their latest album, "11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory," was released in 2017.
Both bands have a long history of playing the Omaha area. Dropkick Murphys played at Stir Cove in 2018 and several times at Sokol Auditorium. Rancid last played here in 2013, and back in 1996, Rancid once played the Omaha Civic Auditorium's Music Hall, where 31 people were arrested. It's become somewhat legendary among local music fans.
Tickets to see the bands are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon and Boston singer Jesse Ahern will open the show.
Dropkick Murphys performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
