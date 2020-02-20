Get your ear plugs. Limber up. This is going to be one wild and loud night at Stir Cove. 

Punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys are teaming up for their "Boston to Berkeley" tour, the second time they've teamed up for a co-headlining tour.

Stir Cove will host the tour on May 15. The bands will co-headline with the bands alternating who takes the stage last. But every night will end with both bands onstage for a joint encore. 

Rancid was formed in Berkeley, California, in the early '90s and was responsible for a new wave of punk rock with songs such as "Ruby Soho," "Time Bomb" and "Fall Back Down." Rancid's last album, "Trouble Maker," was released in 2017.

Dropkick Murphys formed in Boston in 1996 and are known for their Celtic-inflected punk sound on songs such as "Tessie" and "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." Their latest album, "11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory," was released in 2017.

Both bands have a long history of playing the Omaha area. Dropkick Murphys played at Stir Cove in 2018 and several times at Sokol Auditorium. Rancid last played here in 2013, and back in 1996, Rancid once played the Omaha Civic Auditorium's Music Hall, where 31 people were arrested. It's become somewhat legendary among local music fans.

Tickets to see the bands are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon and Boston singer Jesse Ahern will open the show.

Photos: Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly bless Stir Cove with luck of the Irish

Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly visit Stir Cove on Saturday June 9, 2018. 

1 of 15

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started