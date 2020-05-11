Village Inn restaurants at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway and 78th and Dodge Streets have closed.
Voicemail recordings at both locations say they have gone out of business and direct callers to the Village Inn website. A “for sale” sign is posted at the 72nd Street property.
The restaurant’s parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The Village Inn near 44th and Dodge Streets closed at that time, along with 33 others. That number includes outlets of Bakers Square, a casual dining chain that’s not in Nebraska.
Court filings at the time showed that another 17 Village Inn or Bakers Square restaurants had closed in the last two years, including a Lincoln Village Inn.
The Village Inn website still lists nine restaurants in the Omaha area.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Marks
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.