A new restaurant from the owners of the Twisted Cork Bistro will open to the public Tuesday at Sterling Ridge near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Pacific Eating House will focus on flavors found in states and countries along the Pacific Ocean. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Happy hours are 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily. The restaurant will be serving only dinner for the first week or so, general manager Brittany Love said.

Joe Berg is the executive chef, and he has created all the entrées.

Owners Darrell and Laura Auld opened Twisted Cork at 105th and Pacific Streets as a “little wine restaurant” in 2007 after moving here from Seattle, according to the Pacific Eating House website. They combined their favorite products from the Northwest with local goods in their recipes.

They say their new establishment is double the size of their original restaurant. Like Twisted Cork, it will serve dishes from the West Coast and locales such as Alaska, British Columbia, Hawaii, Korea, the Philippines, China and Japan.

Menu items will include steaks, seafood such as yellowfin ahi and mahi-mahi and other entrées such as gochujang herb-brined fried chicken, in addition to Pacific-themed appetizers, soups and salads.

The Aulds also recently announced that Twisted Cork will no longer offer its Sunday brunch and will now be closed on Sundays.

