The summer blockbuster calendar is blank until July, but you can still catch a movie at the theater during Memorial Day weekend.

Marcus Twin Creek Cinema in Bellevue has put together a drive-in theater in its parking lot, complete with a 42-foot screen, concessions and restrooms.

Twin Creek's drive-in will play a double feature each night it's open, with a 15-minute intermission between films. For Memorial Day weekend, it's a pair of Steven Spielberg classics: "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Jurassic Park." The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, with shows starting at sundown, around 9 p.m.

Admission is $20 per car, and tickets must be purchased through the Marcus Theatres app or website. Audio can be heard by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM. Guests can bring chairs to place in front of their cars, but are asked to maintain proper social distancing.

After this weekend, the drive-in will be open Wednesday through Sunday. For next week, the scheduled films are the musical "Grease" and the Indiana Jones adventure "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Twin Creek's drive-in won't have traditional concession stands. Instead, moviegoers can order concessions in advance or on-site through Marcus' website and app, or by calling the theater. Cash purchases will not be available. Twin Creek will have a designated pickup area for concessions, and concession service will end 30 minutes into the night's second film.

Twin Creek will have several safety precautions in place, including hand-sanitizing stations, and face masks are encouraged.

Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said in a press release that if the Twin Creek drive-in is successful, the company will consider similar concepts at its other theaters.