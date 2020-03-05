COMING
“Tuck Everlasting,” Bellevue Little Theatre, opens March 13. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
“The Music Man,” Chanticleer Theater, opens March 13. Information: chanticleer.org or 712-890-5607.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, opens March 17. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
“Marjorie Prime,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens March 19. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.
CONTINUING
“Blood at the Root,” The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Start at $15. Information: u-ca.org or 402-933-3161
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through March 15. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25 general admission. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through March 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $36 adults, $18 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.
“Once,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through March 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $24 to $50 adults, $18 to $25 students, varies by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
