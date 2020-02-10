29485433864_5ff8cd8f01_o

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Megadeth is hitting the road again in 2020, and the legendary metal band is bringing Lamb of God along for the ride.

The popular heavy metal bands will co-headline a tour that will feature Trivium and In Flames, and it will arrive at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Nov. 2.

One of metal’s most popular bands, Megadeth was formed by Dave Mustaine after leaving Metallica. The Grammy-winning band has five platinum albums, and its 1990 album "Rust in Peace" celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Megadeth will release its 16th studio album later this year.

Lamb of God has released eight albums since its 2000 debut, "New American Gospel." A new self-titled album is set to be released May 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

