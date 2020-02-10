Megadeth is hitting the road again in 2020, and the legendary metal band is bringing Lamb of God along for the ride.
The popular heavy metal bands will co-headline a tour that will feature Trivium and In Flames, and it will arrive at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Nov. 2.
One of metal’s most popular bands, Megadeth was formed by Dave Mustaine after leaving Metallica. The Grammy-winning band has five platinum albums, and its 1990 album "Rust in Peace" celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Megadeth will release its 16th studio album later this year.
Lamb of God has released eight albums since its 2000 debut, "New American Gospel." A new self-titled album is set to be released May 8.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
