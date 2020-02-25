A high school kid who lives in Louisiana will celebrate Mardi Gras with a pint of ice cream made in Omaha.

His grandpa, Omahan Scott Nielsen, was among the first customers at Coneflower Creamery at noon Tuesday to buy its special carnival creation, made in-house from heavy cream, cream cheese, cinnamon, gooey pecan filling and bits of authentic king cake shipped here from Haydel’s Bakery in New Orleans.

The store has been selling the king cake ice cream since Friday, and they can’t keep it stocked. It’s so popular that they’re bending Mardi Gras “rules” and making a new batch for the coming weekend.

They're also offering a coffee and chicory ice cream in case you want a "drink" with your "cake."

Scott Nielsen poses for a portrait with some King Cake ice cream he bought for his grandson at Coneflower Creamery located at 3921 Farnam St on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Mardi Gras, celebrated in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast, officially ends at midnight on Ash Wednesday, when revelers are supposed to get serious about Lent.

Nielsen said his grandson saw a social media post about Coneflower Creamery’s king cake blend and knew he must have it. He asked his Grandpa to reserve him a pint.

“He’s coming up this weekend,” Nielsen said.

He’s visiting just to retrieve that pint.

Owner and chef Brian Langbehn said the ice cream is a rare instance in which he and and pastry chef Katie Arant eschew local ingredients. Haydel’s is known in New Orleans for its amazing king cakes, and once they tasted the cake a friend sent them, they knew they wanted to incorporate it in one of their treats.

Tradition dictates that each king cake holds a hidden plastic baby. The person who gets their piece with the baby has to buy the next cake to share.

The ice cream also has a few hidden babies, and if you get one, you win a Coneflower gift card.

The creamery has offered the ice cream each Mardi Gras season since it opened in 2017. It’s more popular each year and promoted only through social media and word-of-mouth. A post about the ice cream went up Friday, and it has been hard to keep up with demand.

“This year, we started getting phone calls right away from people wanting to reserve it,” said Langbehn, who was decked out in Mardi Gras beads and a purple and gold “Baton Rouge North” T-shirt that’s usually seen when Louisiana State University is in the College World Series.

The king cake creation has gotten more response than most other flavors tied to holidays and events.

“It kind of blew me away,” Arant said.

That was evident by the steady stream of customers on Tuesday who waited as vinyl records from New Orleans jazz greats such as Sidney Bechet and Professor Longhair played on the store's turntable. Arant and Langbehn expected to sell out long before demand waned. That’s why they’re making more this weekend.

One party pooper asked about the calorie count, but Langbehn deftly deferred the question.

“It’s Mardi Gras,” he said.

