Criteria has a new album on the way.
The Omaha band is one of the best around. Criteria shows, though they happen intermittently these days, are some of the most intense, rocking, triumphant things you'll ever see.
Its new album, "Years," will be released Jan. 17 via 15 Passenger Records, the record label owned and operated by the members of Cursive.
In a funny video promoting the album, Cursive's Tim Kasher and Criteria's Steve Pedersen play ping-pong, with the stakes being a new Criteria record and, ultimately, if Kasher's label will release it.
It's the first album Criteria will have released in 15 years, but excitement for the band is still high.
I had a Twitter exchange last month with fans from across the country who lamented never seeing Criteria in concert again. When I mentioned they play about once a year here in Omaha, they started looking at plane tickets.
And to tease the album, Criteria debuted “Agitate Resuscitate" on hip rock blog
brooklynvegan.com. The new single is a monster of a song that begins with huge, catchy riffs before we're reintroduced to Pedersen's howling vocals.
The album also includes "This Reign Is Ours," a song that dates back more than six years. (
Criteria made a video for it with local video outfit Love Drunk and also performs it regularly at its shows.)
“I do not stray far from myself. The new record is not some bold step forward. It is a synthesis of both albums," Pedersen told me a few years ago. “On this one, we tried to be a little even more over the top with the bombast and the anthemic nature of the songs. I wanted to be as big and rocking as possible.”
He added, “It’s turning up the volume nob on the same amplifier.”
Back then, Pedersen said they had about 10 songs, and they were just looking for someone to put it out. "Years" ended up with nine songs on the tracklist,
At the turn of the century, Criteria made two fantastic records.
This was after Pedersen left the band Cursive to do his own thing — namely, go to law school. When he returned to Omaha with a degree, he started up Criteria. Its first album, "En Garde," was released in 2003. "When We Break" followed in 2005 on Saddle Creek Records. Everyone in the band quit their day jobs, and they toured pretty much nonstop for two years.
Pedersen, bassist A.J. Mogis, guitarist Aaron Druery and drummer Mike Sweeney eventually wound down and got back to their nonmusical lives, which included children, wives and jobs.
But Criteria never stopped writing new music or playing shows, even if their appearances only happen about once a year or so.
Things appear to be ramping up again for Criteria, including the new album and a short tour in 2020.
Criteria will hit the road for its longest tour in quite some time as an opening act for Cursive. Before all that, they're slated to headline a concert on Dec. 28 at The Waiting Room Lounge with Little Brazil and Lodgings.
Frontman Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco on Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater.
Nels Cline performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday.
Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Nov 20, 2019.
Les Claypool of Primus performs Monday night in Omaha. His band was perhaps the most gifted group musically.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Tom Araya of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
