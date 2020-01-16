...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at the Bunbury Music Festival in June 2019 in Cincinnati.
British pop rock band The 1975 has a new album and an extensive new tour.
Among dates at famed venues and festivals such as Red Rocks, Madison Square Garden and Bonnaroo, the "Somebody Else" and "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" the band will also play Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open the concert, which comes May 13.
The 1975's upcoming album, "Notes On a Conditional Form," was named one of 2020's most anticipated releases by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and other publications. (The album was recently pushed back from its February release date to April 24.)
A jangly new single, "Me & You Together Song," is all about being hopelessly in love. It follows two other singles, "People" and "Frail State of Mind."
Tickets to see The 1975 in Omaha go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
