AP19154180869139

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at the Bunbury Music Festival in June 2019 in Cincinnati. 

 AMY HARRIS

British pop rock band The 1975 has a new album and an extensive new tour.

Among dates at famed venues and festivals such as Red Rocks, Madison Square Garden and Bonnaroo, the "Somebody Else" and "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" the band will also play Baxter Arena in Omaha.

Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open the concert, which comes May 13. 

The 1975's upcoming album, "Notes On a Conditional Form," was named one of 2020's most anticipated releases by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and other publications. (The album was recently pushed back from its February release date to April 24.)

A jangly new single, "Me & You Together Song," is all about being hopelessly in love. It follows two other singles, "People" and "Frail State of Mind."

Tickets to see The 1975 in Omaha go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The 40+ coolest things coming in 2020

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription