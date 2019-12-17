DaBaby

He has top 10 singles. He has a No. 1 album. And he's coming to Nebraska. 

North Carolina rapper DaBaby, known for songs such as "Suge" and "Baby" will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11. 

DaBaby had a breakout year in 2019, rising from a viral sensation to one of the biggest things in hip-hop. Born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, DaBaby landed on the cover of Billboard, notched a No. 1 album with his sophomore effort "Kirk" and placed 20 tracks in the Hot 100, Billboard's singles chart.

Tickets to see DaBaby in Lincoln go on sale  Friday at 10 a.m. via Tickemtaster.

