Starting June 1, one of Omaha’s great traditions can resume: People can take a Fab Four pizza from Sgt. Peffer’s across North Saddle Creek Road to the Homy Inn and enjoy it with a nice pale ale, or if it’s a special occasion, champagne on tap.

They can have their pie and drink with it too because of loosened anti-coronavirus restrictions that Gov. Pete Ricketts announced this week. Effective June 1 in 89 counties, including the Omaha area, bars and lounges can reopen under the same rules that now apply to restaurants — including operating at 50% capacity, with parties spaced out by at least 6 feet.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Terry Finkel, owner of Homy Inn. “It’s going to be tough only having 25 people, and nobody’s supposed to sit at the bar, but I mean, it’s better than nothing.”

Several bar owners similarly welcomed the news of relaxed restrictions. They’re glad to be able to open taps and tabs again, but the pandemic and its restrictions are still around, so they’re not exactly breaking out the bubbly.

“It’s great that everybody’s open, as long as everybody kind of adheres to the rules,” said Bret Schnittgrund, who with his wife, Cindy, owns The Session Room in downtown Omaha. “For sure, we’re going to be following all of them.”

He said the restaurant and bar could have opened May 4, when in-person dining was allowed to resume, but they decided to wait until June 1. They’ve been preparing.

“All the tables are 6 feet apart,” Schnittgrund said. “We can’t use any of the games … like the dartboard. Those are all off limits. You can’t have more than six people at one table. And supposedly you can’t stand. So we’ll have somebody that will seat people, and we’re just going to monitor as best we can.”

Regulars are hungry, and thirsty, for The Session Room to reopen. The Schnittgrunds have been hearing from them, and will be happy to see the happy hour usuals and the construction workers from nearby projects for lunch again.

“I’m grateful that we can reopen, and hopefully everything works out,” Schnittgrund said.

Angela Honig, owner of Sippin’ Sirens Neighborhood Bar at 42nd and H Streets, sees her regulars as family.

“We’re really a neighborhood bar,” she said, “and it went from being elbow to elbow on the weekends to nothing.”

Honig hopes that with the loosened restrictions, her regulars will return.

She said everyone coming together again is something to look forward to.

Another neighborhood bar owner, Nancy Kendall, said that it may take awhile for the Kendall Tavern, near South 23rd Street and Gilmore Avenue, to bounce back from the financial strain of the past two months.

“Hopefully I can do it,” Kendall said. “(Regulars) are raring to get back here so they can see people.”

George Robinson, the owner of the Grown Folks Social Club, is optimistic but cautious about reopening.

“I want to open with a lot of caution because I don’t think anyone really knows how things will end up in 31 days, if the virus will spike again,” he said.

Robinson’s club at 3713 N. 24th St. opened in November. He said business was just ramping up when the coronavirus shut things down.

“Hopefully everybody stays safe, and let’s get back to operating at full capacity,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”

Ice House, a popular west Omaha spot for watching sports and for rehydrating parents and coaches after sporting events, has been open since May 4 for food. If its experience is indicative of the future, bars can expect to be buzzing with cooperative patrons.

“I was expecting it to be busy, but it has been just as busy as before,” general manager Samantha Suiter said. “Obviously at half capacity, we can’t have as many customers in here, but all the customers have been great. … I’ve had some people that have come in that are upset about the (no) darts or pool, but that room’s completely closed down, so they can’t even go up there.”

Suiter said all the Ice House servers and kitchen workers must wear masks. Workers immediately sanitize tables, menus and even pens immediately after each use, she said. Customers have been good about following social distancing rules.

“I feel like that contributes to how busy we’ve been because they feel comfortable coming here because they see how much of an effort we’re putting into (safety),” Suiter said.

Mike Colvin, an occasional patron of the Homy Inn, said he will wait a bit before visiting a bar.

“If the bars and restaurants open up and we don’t see any real spike in cases, then I’ll start to consider it,” he said. “I’ll let someone go in first.”

