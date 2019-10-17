OPENING

“Hint,” Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St., 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 general admission, $8 Florentine Players, Theatre Arts Guild members, patrons 60 or older and groups of eight or more. Information: 531-600-8634.

The Last Five Years,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge St., Friday through Oct. 27. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 24 and 25, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27. Additional show at 2 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

COMING

“An Evening of Sherlock Holmes Stories,” Circle Theatre, opens Oct. 25. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715.

“Ella Enchanted,” Rose Theater, opens Oct. 25. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, opens Nov. 8. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554

CONTINUING

“The 39 Steps,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, through Oct. 27. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exception: Additional show at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

A Bucket of Blessings,” Rose Theatre Hitchcock Stage, 2001 Farnam St., through Nov. 3. Showtimes: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Dogfight,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, through Oct. 27. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 23-26, 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets: $20 general admission, UNO students free with MavCARD. Information: bit.ly/2n35Wy0 or 402-554-7529.

Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co., First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 421 S. 36th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, people 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional shows at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. No shows on Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

