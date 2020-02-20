The Weeknd

The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Chicago.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Weeknd is coming back to Nebraska.

Last time the "Starboy" singer was here, more than 11,000 fans came to see him. 

And now the pop star will play CHI Health Center Omaha on Aug. 23. "Belong to You" singer Sabrina Claudio and "No Idea" rapper Don Toliver will open the show. 

Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd hit the mainstream in 2015 when singles such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills" hit the charts. He has won three Grammy Awards and earned four No. 1 songs on Billboard's singles chart.

The Weeknd's next album, "After Hours," will be released on March 20. It includes the singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," which Rolling Stone said was a "Eighties-inspired single" with a "retro vibe."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Our best concert photos of 2020

1 of 20

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started