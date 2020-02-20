The Weeknd is coming back to Nebraska.
And now the pop star will play CHI Health Center Omaha on Aug. 23. "Belong to You" singer Sabrina Claudio and "No Idea" rapper Don Toliver will open the show.
Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd hit the mainstream in 2015 when singles such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills" hit the charts. He has won three Grammy Awards and earned four No. 1 songs on Billboard's singles chart.
The Weeknd's next album, "After Hours," will be released on March 20. It includes the singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," which Rolling Stone said was a "Eighties-inspired single" with a "retro vibe."
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
