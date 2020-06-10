Blackstone Corner food hall, spring (copy)

Six restaurants will join Infusion Brewery at The Switch Beer and Food Hall in the Blackstone District when the hall opens June 22.

Venezuelan fast food and Vietnamese street cuisine will be among the offerings at The Switch Beer and Food Hall in the Blackstone District.

The hall near 36th and Farnam Streets will open June 22 at 50% capacity, with social distancing guidelines in place, according to a press release from GreenSlate Development, which owns the property.

Tenants will include:

Ansel’s Pastrami & Bagels, a New York-style sandwich shop that’s moving from its current location at 40th and Farnam Streets. Its menu will be expanded with new evening offerings such as charcuterie and croquettes.

The Bubbly Tart, a bakery that was developed at the Kitchen Council incubator for chefs in Council Bluffs.

El Arepon, express Venezuelan dishes from the owner of a food truck by the same name.

M Squared, a juice bar from the co-owner of Darbar Indian Cuisine.

Piatto de Pasta, a fresh take on Italian by the owner of Sofra Creperie at the Inner Hall in Aksarben.

Red Lantern, Vietnamese street food by three brothers who are brand-new restaurateurs.

“Our goal was to draw local businesses to The Switch that would fit well together and owners who could help each other be successful,” said Jay Lund of GreenSlate. “We also wanted to complement what’s already in the Blackstone District.”

The new tenants will join the Infusion Brewing Co., which already had signed on. It will operate the hall’s center bar.

The Switch will operate under a comprehensive sustainability program that includes composting leftover food scraps and serving pieces. The soil that results will be used in landscaping and indoor plants. Items that can’t be composted will be recycled.

