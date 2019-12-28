...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, HARRISON AND MONONA. IN NEBRASKA,
BURT, BUTLER, CASS, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON,
LANCASTER, OTOE, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, AND
WASHINGTON.
* THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* OBSERVATIONS AND RADAR ESTIMATES INDICATE THAT BETWEEN 1.5 AND
2.0 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN OVERNIGHT AND THIS MORNING ALONG
AN AXIS FROM CRETE THROUGH LINCOLN TO WEST OF TEKAMAH. AN
ADDITIONAL 1.0 TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE TODAY INTO
TONIGHT, LEADING TO THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING AND
RAPID RISES ON AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS.
* URBANIZED AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS COULD BE PARTICULARLY
IMPACTED BY FLOODWATER. ROADWAYS COULD BECOME FLOODED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51.
Streaming became not just a thing, but the thing, dominating every industry that would allow it. There was never going to be another "Star Wars" movie, and now we've seen five of them in this decade. "Game of Thrones" became a thing, and it's already over. Comic book movies are now the biggest things in cinema. Taylor Swift switched from country to pop and somehow got even more famous.
A lot happened.
So we put our heads together to remember not necessarily the best, but the most iconic and memorable things that happened in pop culture in the 2010s.
Kick back and reminisce with us, will you?
Musician
Lady Gaga
The decade started with Lady Gaga winning Grammys. Then it saw her become the biggest pop star around. She took something of a dive with the goofy effort "Artpop," but then she re-emerged as both an acclaimed actress and singer in "A Star Is Born," for which she took home Grammys and an Oscar.
Pop song
"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift
There were some good songs that came out this decade — "Rolling in the Deep," "Happy," "Uptown Funk" and "Somebody That I used to Know." (Remember that?) And there were some big songs — "Despacito" and "Old Town Road" shattered records. But none were quite as simultaneously good and huge (or just as dang catchy) as Swift's marked turn toward pop. I can hear it in my head now.
Song stuck in your head
"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen
The song is a simple concept: "Hey, I like you. Call me sometime." But the sing-song refrain sinks its hooks into you and won't let go. It's such a catchy song that the numerous covers — Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Ben Howard, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber — were awesome without a whole lot of effort.
Album
Kendrick Lamar, "To Pimp a Butterfly"
On his third album, Lamar elevated hip-hop, incorporating jazz and soul while expanding its scope to talk about racial inequality, depression and discrimination. It's not that it isn't a slamming record that you can blast and bob your head to. It's still that, and it says something important, too.
TV series
"Breaking Bad"
OK, this is a bit of a cheat, since the series actually began in 2008, but its best episodes came in its final seasons as it closed with one of the most satisfying finales in TV history. And Bryan Cranston's turn as Walter White — a high school chemistry teacher, who after a terminal cancer diagnosis, starts cooking meth to provide for his family before he dies — is maybe the decade's best performance. (Plus, newly converted fans' efforts to catch up before the series' final half-season in 2013 helped make binge-watching socially acceptable.)
Biggest letdown
"Game of Thrones"
After six seasons of television that broke the Internet multiple times (The Red Wedding! Prince Oberyn's face! People coming back from the dead!), "Thrones" stumbled a bit in its seventh season. But instead of righting the ship in its eighth and final season, the show went off the rails. Epic battles were waged in the dark. Characters stopped acting rationally. Dragons vacillated between being the strongest creatures in Westeros and so weak they could be killed by one stupid pirate with a big crossbow. And someone no one wanted to be king ended up being king.
Most underwatched show
"The Americans"
FX's series about a pair of Russian spies posing as an American married couple never really caught on with viewers, even after it became culturally relevant following news of Russia meddling in the 2016 election. But those who tuned in saw one of the best slow-burn dramas of the decade — not to mention some absolutely amazing spy disguises. (Seriously, Google "The Americans wigs" sometime and just take it all in.)
This import from across the pond stands out from American cooking competitions by ... well, it's hard to place, exactly. There's the genuine camaraderie that builds among contestants between episodes. There's the quotable British-isms (soggy bottoms!). And there's an underlying sweetness to everything (and not just from the figgy puddings) that makes this show the perfect comfort food.
Best spinoff
"Better Call Saul"
Yes, more "Breaking Bad" content! After neatly wrapping up Walter White's story in its finale, there really wasn't a need for a spinoff from the series. But "Better Call Saul" takes two characters who often got pushed out of the way on "Breaking Bad" — sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman and ultimate fixer Mike Ehrmantraut — and gives them fascinating backstories. Plus, it partially takes place in Omaha.
Biggest pop culture change
Streaming
Remember when Netflix sent out DVDs? Sounds like a joke now, but that's how it was until 2010 when the company launched its online streaming service. And then there was Hulu and HBO Go and Spotify and Apple Music and ... wait, is anyone using physical media any more or are we all just beaming it from the cloud to our devices? It now seems weird
Movie
"The Social Network"
Look, we live in the social media age now. And the David Fincher-directed and Aaron Sorkin-penned film explains how we got there, with a whole lot of great dialogue and a drama filled with back-stabbing and nefariousness. But Facebook connects us all the time. So that's cool. Right? Right?
Franchise
Marvel Cinematic Universe
By the end of 2010, we had only seen a couple "Iron Man" movies and a Hulk film. The Avengers had been referenced, but we didn't know much more than that. Fast forward to now, and there are 23 films, 11 television series and billions upon billions of dollars made. Of the top 10 grossing films of all time worldwide, four are MCU movies (the four Avengers flicks) and the top earner ever is "Avengers: Endgame." (It pulled in nearly $2.8 billion. That's billion. With a b.) And there are six films on the way. It's only gonna get bigger.
Worst Shared Universe
The DC Extended Universe
There are some hits. "Wonder Woman" was cool. "Shazam" is a lot of fun. But "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" is a mess. "Justice League" and "Suicide Squad" had fun moments but were as loony tunes as they were coherent. But they're still making movies, so I guess we get to see more of them in the next decade. Maybe they can right the ship.
Best use of the fourth wall
Deadpool, "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2"
Nobody talks to the camera — or says foul things or blows stuff up or ... man, we could go on — like Deadpool.
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner
When did she jump from being a model (and Kim Kardashian's little sister, somewhere in the background of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians") to being the biggest thing around? It's hard to say. Since she was 14, she's made clothing brands, cosmetics and a mobile app that has earned a stupid amount of money. She eventually got her own TV series. She's hugely influential in fashion, she's one of the most followed people on social media and she's a billionaire, the youngest in the world.
When the New York Times is taking notice that the nerdy thing from the '80s is super cool again, you know it's a big deal.
Video Game
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"
"Zelda" has been around a long time — the first game in the series came out in 1986, and there have been nearly 20 since. "Breath of the Wild," released in 2017, reinvented the franchise. Instead of a linear progression through a series of dungeons, "Breath of the Wild" dumps the series' protagonist, Link, in an open world and gives him one objective: defeat Ganon. And that open world is packed with countless side quests, NPCs and monsters. It's a game that, even if you're a jaded thirty-something, recaptures that sense of wonder you felt playing video games as a kid.
Hero
Iron Man, all the Marvel movies
"I am Iron Man." Tony Stark was something of a B-list Marvel Comics character until Robert Downey Jr. injected some life into the character in 2008. By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe got off the ground this decade, Iron man was the focal point, anchoring his own films, every Avengers entry and even movies with other heroes ostensibly starring other heroes. And when his storyline came to a close, we may have shed a tear. Maybe a lot of them.
Heroine
Furiosa, "Mad Max: Fury Road"
"Mad Max: Fury Road" may have been named after the one guy, but it was Furiosa's film. She's the one who rebels. She's the one who fights off the Warboys. She's the one who recruits Max. She's the one who is ultimately victorious. All hail Furiosa!
Villain
The Armitages, "Get Out"
When Chris visits his girlfriend's family for the first time, the Armitages seem so wholesome. At first, you realize that something about them is simply off, but you eventually see them for the villains they are, especially Chris' girlfriend, Rose, who may be the scariest of all.
Most nostalgic
"Stranger Things"
It started with that synthesizer theme song. Then it had the "Star Wars" and "Ghostbusters" references, D&D game and the arcade and, well, on and on. If it happened in the '80s, one of the "Stranger Things" kids talked about it. And it helped that the show is also really good, offering adventure and excitement and kids fighting to save one of their friends. It's basically the distillation of every "kids on bikes save their neighborhood and the world" story ever, and it's excellent.
Food trend
Avocado toast
Somebody decided to slather a slice of toast with avocado, and everyone else took notice either loving the idea or despising its very existence. Avocado toast is delicious. Unless you don't like avocado. It's awesome. Unless you think millennials should stop buying it and start paying for a house. It's healthy. Unless you're putting on too much avocado or bacon or other calorie-rich toppings.
Boozy thing
Spiked seltzer
White Claws. Trulys. Natural Ice Seltzers. Whatever. Someone took flavored seltzer water like La Croix and put booze in it. It's amazing that nobody thought of that before, but here we are, with light options still packed with liquor and a bunch of people who can't stop talking about it.
Gadget of the decade
Amazon Alexa/Echo
Amazon’s virtual assistant and smart speaker can control the temperature of your home, order you more toilet paper and set the soundtrack to your day, even in Samuel L. Jackson’s voice if you want.
Book series
"Fifty Shades" trilogy
What started as Twilight fan-fiction morphed into three best-selling books (and three awful movies) that put author E. L. James atop Forbes’ list of the highest-earning authors in 2013.
Female icon
Jennifer Lawrence
Her turns as Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" films and Mystique in the "X-Men" prequels, plus a pair of Oscar wins, made her a household name this decade. Just, you know, maybe skip "Passengers."
Male icon
Drake
Started from being known as Jimmy on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" — now he’s this decade’s top-streamed artist on Spotify.
The moon rose over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
Omaha firefighter David Kirchofer provided water to Louie the dog, after Kirchofer helped battle a a fire at 5427 86th Court. Louie, who does not live in the unit that caught fire, was interested in all the action.
Ray Renk of San Francisco, California, holds his daughter Kennedy, 8, alongside his son Benjamin, 10, while sporting personalized suits and watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast’s Katie Whitehead, center, and Caroline Miller, right, celebrate with teammates including Ally Keitges, left, after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Gretna's Ashley Marsh connects with the ball alongside Marian's Maureen Tolley during the semifinal round of the Class A girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Elkhorn South players celebrate their championship while reading the name plate on the trophy after defeating Skutt during the NSAA Class B girls state soccer championship game Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Jacob Himelick, left, a Millard north senior, chats with fellow senior Jace January as he signs January's year book. January likes to spend the time between classes greeting fellow students in the hallway.
Tad Badje, 49, right, and wife Shelly Badje, 48, pepper Title Boxing Club's general manager, Chris Gerhardt's mid-section during a two-on-one body shot race as part of their work out at Title Boxing Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before "Mountain Outlaw" taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen's "Life in the Wild" exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ian Murphy, canvases the nearly 90 snow people which are on display at the Leavenworth Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Neighbors such as Murphy say the snow people didn't exist yesterday and claim it happened over night or possibly early this morning.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on. The Dinosaur UpROAR exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft Street in Omaha, Nebraska, features 20 life-sized installations as well as discovery stations and educational activities set throughout the gardens.
The Auburn bench and crowd react to Auburn's Cameron Binder hitting what would be the game winning shot against North Bend Central during the championship game in the Class C1 Nebraska state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Amelia Fritz, right, holds on to her daughter-in-law Tesha Fritz in Glenwood, Iowa. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa, after floodwaters hit the town last night. They were part of 15-relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Lincoln Pius X's Charlie Easley, left, and and Omaha Roncalli's Alexander Rodgers stretch for a loose ball during the championship game in the Class B Nebraska state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Trent Reardon, left and Jason Sjuts celebrate their victory over Fremont Bergan during the championship game in the Class D1 Nebraska state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East's Charlotte Bovaird practices her shot and she and her teammates warm up in the hallways before the start of the game. Lincoln East played Millard South in a Class A first-round basketball game during the girls state basketball tournament at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The moon rose over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
Major League Baseball debuted in Omaha on Thursday June 13th as the Royals faced the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell jogged the field people to participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Louisville's Adam Elliott warmed up before the start of game 7 of the College World Series.
Louisville's Drew Campbell celebrated a walk-off win on his hit in the bottom of the 9th against Mississippi State during game ten of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
Te'Andi Titus, left, and Kevin Kalaw, both of Omaha, read on the dock at Standing Bear Lake as a cool breeze swept over the lake, keeping the mosquitoes at bay.
Vanderbilt and Michigan faced off in the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska in 2019.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer and Jack Blomgren celebrated after defeating Vanderbilt in their College World Series game.
A B-2 stealth bomber flew over as Michigan stands during the National Anthem before their College World Series game.
Vanderbilt faces Michigan during their College World Series game.
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray signed autographs before the start of game 3 of the CWS championship.
Vanderbilt fans celebrate at the Commodores capture a national title with a win over Michigan.
Michigan players mingled prior to their College World Series game against Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt celebrated their win over Michigan during the third game of the champion series of the College World Series.
Chris Isaak performed at the free Memorial Park Concert at Memorial Park.
Omaha firefighter David Kirchofer provided water to Louie the dog, after Kirchofer helped battle a a fire at 5427 86th Court. Louie, who does not live in the unit that caught fire, was interested in all the action.
Ray Renk of San Francisco, California, holds his daughter Kennedy, 8, alongside his son Benjamin, 10, while sporting personalized suits and watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Phoebe the giraffe eats lettuce fed by visitors as the Lincoln Children's Zoo provides a sneak peek at their new exhibits and expansion in Lincoln, Nebraska, Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast’s Katie Whitehead, center, and Caroline Miller, right, celebrate with teammates including Ally Keitges, left, after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Omaha Bryanâ€™s Darwin Loftin lands a long jump during the Metro Conference track meet at Omaha Burke.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out the rain delay in the dugout. The baseball game between Millard West and Creighton Prep was postponed because of the weather.
Archbishop Bergan's Luke Jessen hits the center field wall trying to catch a hit from Millard West's Max Anderson resulting in an in-field home run during their state tournament game.
Crawford's Jillian Brennan (13) points up to the sky before the Class D 3,200-meter final at Omaha Burke High School during day one of the state track meet.
Gretna's Ashley Marsh connects with the ball alongside Marian's Maureen Tolley during the semifinal round of the Class A girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Elkhorn South players celebrate their championship while reading the name plate on the trophy after defeating Skutt during the NSAA Class B girls state soccer championship game Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Jacob Himelick, left, a Millard north senior, chats with fellow senior Jace January as he signs January's year book. January likes to spend the time between classes greeting fellow students in the hallway.
Hannah Gruhlkey hugs her goat Griffin as he nibbles on her hair during a Country Bumpkin 4-H Club meeting at the Living Legend Farm.
Chipper Fyfe stands on a dike to see how far floodwaters have risen just west of Hamburg, Iowa.
Nebraska pitchers stay loose before their NCAA Regional game in Oklahoma City.
Tad Badje, 49, right, and wife Shelly Badje, 48, pepper Title Boxing Club's general manager, Chris Gerhardt's mid-section during a two-on-one body shot race as part of their work out at Title Boxing Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before "Mountain Outlaw" taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen's "Life in the Wild" exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
A deer walks through the tall grass at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
The sunset is reflected in some open water at Flanagan Lake in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ian Murphy, canvases the nearly 90 snow people which are on display at the Leavenworth Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Neighbors such as Murphy say the snow people didn't exist yesterday and claim it happened over night or possibly early this morning.