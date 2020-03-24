Omaha Performing Arts has extended closures of the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center through April 30.

The extension is in response to a Douglas County Health Department directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people related to COVID-19.

All performances of Disney’s "The Lion King," scheduled for April 15 to May 10 at the Orpheum, are canceled. This change also includes the sensory friendly performance scheduled for April 25.

Patrons who purchased tickets from Ticket Omaha will be contacted by O-pa by April 15. Among the options, refunds are available only for tickets purchased directly through Ticket Omaha. O-pa is not responsible for refund practices put in place by secondary ticket providers or other sources, a statement from O-pa said.

Earlier this month, O-pa announced the cancellation of the Omaha tour stop for "Dear Evan Hansen."

O-pa’s remaining Broadway season performances are currently scheduled to continue.

Ticket Omaha will remain open for purchases for future performances online at TicketOmaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606. In-person purchases are not available at the Ticket Omaha box office through April 30.

Additional canceled performances at the Holland and Orpheum include:

• National Geographic Live with bioengineer and research diver Kakani Katija, April 14.

• Savion Glover, April 23.

Omaha Performing Arts will continue to update patrons with performance changes by email, telephone and through social media. Find the most current show dates and times at O-pa.org and TicketOmaha.com.

“We ask for continued understanding as we work through a large volume of ticket changes,” said O-pa President Joan Squires. “The health and safety of all remains our top priority during this unprecedented time.”

“We ask for continued understanding as we work through a large volume of ticket changes,” said O-pa President Joan Squires. “The health and safety of all remains our top priority during this unprecedented time.”