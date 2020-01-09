We’re done looking back.
Now that 2019 is done, we’ve read plenty of year-end, best-of, remember-when-that-happened lists. We’ve even been through plenty of end-of-the-decade lists. (And we know, we know. We here at Go are responsible for plenty of those.)
But it’s 2020 now. There’s so much to look forward to. So many movies. Some really epic concerts. Theatrical productions coming straight from Broadway to Omaha. Video games (and new consoles) we can’t wait to play.
It’s going to be a very good year. We can feel it.
Here’s what we’re most excited for:
