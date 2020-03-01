Meanwhile, the worlds of pop culture are starting to warm up, too. The onslaught of new movies, hot new video game titles and major music releases begins this month.
CONCERTS
DaBaby
DaBaby had a breakout year in 2019, rising from a viral sensation to one of the biggest things in hip-hop with songs such as “Suge” and “Baby.” And he’s coming to Lincoln to play Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
Blake Shelton
When this country star comes to town, he’s not coming alone. You’ll get Blake Shelton’s ballads as well as performances from John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina and the Bellamy Brothers. See the whole night of country on March 12 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
ALBUMS
Mandy Moore, “Silver Landings”
For her first album in a decade, Mandy Moore turned to pop producer Mike Viola, husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Jason Boesel of Rilo Kiley. A few singles are already out, including the title track and “Fifteen.” Hear it in full on March 6.
Phantogram, “Ceremony”
The electro-pop duo of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter is ready to release its first album in several years. Inspired by the death of Barthel’s sister, it has a dark but hopeful sound. Hear it March 6.
Alicia Keys, “Alicia”
This soulful singer-songwriter is back with her seventh album, and the tracks we’ve heard so far are great. “Show Me Love” is a slow-moving duet with R&B singer Miguel. “Time Machine” is a bumping dance track. And “Underdog” is an inspiring strummer you’ll be singing along with by the second refrain.
Brian Fallon, “Local Honey”
The Gaslight Anthem frontman is back with a new solo album. Its first track, “You Have Stolen My Heart,” is a love song, but not what you’re used to. “I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true,” Fallon said in a statement. Hear the whole album March 27.
Pearl Jam, “Gigaton”
This is Pearl Jam’s first effort in seven years, and its first two singles couldn’t be more different. “Dance of the Clairvoyants” is a synthesizer-heavy tune that breaks away from the band’s grunge history while “Superblood Wolfmoon” leans heavy into crunchy guitars and Eddie Vedder’s signature croon. More please. Listen to it March 27.
Sufjan Stevens, “Aporia”
This singer-songwriter has done a little of everything, and that includes this new-age album he’s been working on for years with his stepfather and business partner, Lowell Brams. It should be interesting when it’s released March 27.
Vanessa Carlton, “Love Is An Art”
Vanessa Carlton has been working on this album for years and playing the title track live for quite some time. She made the record with renowned producer Dave Fridmann as well as her husband, Deer Tick’s John McCauley. It’s out March 27.
Are you ready for some baseball? The flagship, full-steam baseball simulator releases March 13 exclusively for PlayStation 4. If you want something lighter weight (or you don’t have a PS4), you can play R.B.I. Baseball 20, a simpler baseball game, on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, iOS and Android on March 20.
Doom Eternal
The forces of hell have broken loose again, and as before, you must stop the demonic forces that have overrun the world. If you’ve played any games in the first-person shooter Doom series, this will feel very familiar. You can play it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC on March 20. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date. And if you want some old-school Doom action, a rereleased Doom 64 is coming the same day on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.
Bleeding Edge
It’s hard to pin down this four-person brawler. It’s like Super Smash Brothers were played out on a stage the size of a Call of Duty map. The combat looks like Devil May Cry, and the aesthetic is a lot like Borderlands. And all together, it looks like a whole lot of fun. You can play it on Xbox One and PC on March 24.
Pixar has done cars, toys, monsters, superheroes, fish, robots, rats and bugs. But it has never done fantasy until now. In this movie, two teenage elf brothers find a wizard’s staff and try to use it to bring back their late father. It’s in theaters March 6.
“Bloodshot”
You may not know this superhero, but he’s been in comic books for nearly 30 years. Vin Diesel plays Bloodshot, a hero reborn with biotech after being murdered. After breaking free from the scientists that rebuilt him, he seeks revenge on the people who killed him and his wife. It’s in theaters March 13.
“A Quiet Place: Part II”
Don’t make a sound. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family continues to fight for survival in silence. And the deadly creatures that hunt them by sound aren’t the only things lurking out in the world. It’s in theaters March 20.
“Mulan”
The live-action remake of the animated Disney film isn’t exactly like the 1998 original, but the broad strokes are there. After the Emperor of China decrees one man per family must serve in the army, Mulan takes her father’s place. It’s in theaters March 27.
