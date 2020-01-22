Grammy Awards 2020

Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Kendrick Lamar, David Guetta and Pink are among the best Grammy performers from the past decade.

The biggest and brightest in music are about to be awarded gold statues for making great music.

And millions will watch the Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday night. 

But look, while we sure like to fuss about who takes home how many trophies, what we're really going to be talking about Monday morning and next month and the next decade are the performances.

Who was on stage with whom. Who paid tribute to which famed artist. What crazy collaboration actually worked. (And, let's be honest, which ones were kinda terrible.)

So before Sunday's big ceremony, we looked back at the 2010s to remember our absolute favorite performances from "music's biggest night."

