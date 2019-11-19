Post Malone

Post Malone performed during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Feb. 1 in Atlanta. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Post Malone is kicking off his next tour in Omaha.

The Grammy-nominated "Sunflower" and "Rockstar" rapper announced a batch of 2020 tour dates, and the first is Feb. 4 at CHI Health Center. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will open the show.

Known for his mix of pop and hip-hop and fashion style that includes a multitude of tattoos (including many on his face), Post Malone broke through with his 2017 album "Beerbongs & Bentleys," and he quickly became one of the most popular musicians in the country with singles such as "Psycho" and "Rockstar." 

Post Malone has three No. 1 songs on Billboard's singles chart and nine total that have charted in the top 10. His latest album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," was another hit. The record "demonstrates his gift for turning dreamy darkness into Top 40 gold," according to a Rolling Stone review.

On Sunday, Post Malone will perform at the American Music Awards with guests Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt, according to Billboard. The awards show will be broadcast on ABC.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster. 

