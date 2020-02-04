Coheed and Cambria (copy)

Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.

Coheed and Cambria will return to Stir Cove this summer during its "Neverender" tour.

And the metal and prog rock band known for the science fiction storyline that frames its music will play its album, "No World For Tomorrow," in its entirety when it comes to Council Bluffs on Sept. 4. Chon will open the show. 

Fully titled "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow," the 2007 record is a sequel to the band's previous album and contains fan favorite songs such as "No World For Tomorrow" and "The Running Free."

Coheed and Cambria played Stir Cove last year with Mastodon.

