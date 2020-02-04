Coheed and Cambria will return to Stir Cove this summer during its "Neverender" tour.
And the metal and prog rock band known for the science fiction storyline that frames its music will play its album, "No World For Tomorrow," in its entirety when it comes to Council Bluffs on Sept. 4. Chon will open the show.
Fully titled "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow," the 2007 record is a sequel to the band's previous album and contains fan favorite songs such as "No World For Tomorrow" and "The Running Free."
Photos: Loud, fast and bright: Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon rocked Stir Cove
Two rock and metal bands, Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, teamed up to rock Stir Cove on Thursday. Mastodon celebrated the anniversary of its breakout album, "Crack the Skye," by playing the record in its entirety. And Coheed and Cambria played for a legion of loyal fans, who shouted the words to every song.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Eppard performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Stever performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Cooper performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Kelliher plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brann Dailor plays drums with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Troy Sanders plays bass with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brann Dailor plays drums with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Troy Sanders plays bass with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Kelliher plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
