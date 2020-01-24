Stir Cove adds another pop star to its summer lineup

Lauv's platinum-certified songs, "I Like Me Better" and "I'm So Tired...," are smash hits, together pulling in more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

I Like Me Better” singer Lauv is coming to Stir Cove.

The pop star’s “How I’m Feeling” tour will come to the Council Bluffs amphitheater on July 29. Role Model and Maisie Peters will open the show.

On Friday, Lauv announced his debut album, “How I’m Feeling,” will be released March 6. It will contain 21 tracks, including recently released singles such as “Changes,” “Tattoos Together” and “***, I’m Lonely.”

Lauv has also written hit songs for other artists, including “Boys” for Charli XCX and “Imperfections” by Celine Dion.

Tickets to see Lauv at Stir Cove go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 via Ticketmaster. — Kevin CoffeyStir Cove’s 2020 lineup

