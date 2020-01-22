It's snowing out there.
The kids are home from school, so maybe stay inside. Or go outside for a bit, hold an epic snowball fight and build a snowman. Then maybe make yourself a warm drink — a coffee, tea or toddy. Maybe get out the heavy blankets. Maybe start a fire (or turn on a space heater).
Then maybe turn on some tunes.
While you stay inside contemplating why you ever decided to live in a place where it's even possible to get this snowy this often, you can jam this list of song titles about winter, ice and colder weather. For sure we're overlooking some, which is to say nothing for songs with passing references to cold (What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold).
(Want something to warm you up instead? We can help with that, too.)
"January Hymn" by The Decemberists — This is the feeling of a serene, snowy winter's day put to song. Feel it deep down inside you.
“Winter Song,” The Head and the Heart — This is a song for staying warm, cuddled under blankets. As the song says, “Summer gone, now winter’s on its way/I will miss the days we had.” And I think we’d all agree with the line, ”it’s too late for this now.”
“Snow Day” by Matt Pond PA – Aptly titled, amiright? Anyway, it’s a tune about snow drifts, footsteps in the flakes and the setting sun over gleaming white hills, but it’s really about spending quiet, cold day alone with someone special. “We’ll wait up to hear closings.”
“Snowstorm” by Galaxie 500 – The TV says there’s gonna be a snowstorm. Time to go home and chill out for the rest of the day and jam to this plodding, oddly pretty tune.
“Valley Winter Song” by Fountains of Wayne – We can all relate to the fact that “the interstate is choking under salt and dirty sand.” These winter months can bring you down, man.
“Purple Snowflakes” by Marvin Gaye – Nothing like some Marvin Gaye to get you to close the door until summer and create a memorable night as the purple snowflakes fall. How did they become purple? No one knows.
“Snow (Hey Oh)” by Red Hot Chili Peppers – Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder/where it’s so white as snow/…and there’s nowhere to go.” Sounds like a snow day to me.
“White Winter Hymnal,” Fleet Foxes — This is a log cabin song, perfect for a blazing fire. In fact, put this tune on the stereo and you'll be magically transported to a ski chalet.
“Cold as Ice,” Foreigner — Oh man. Feel that chippy piano melody down into your bones.
“Trapped Under Ice,” Metallica — Speed metal always gets me warmed up on a cold day.
“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band — This song isn't really about anything cold or ice-related, but it's easily the best song with "freeze" in the title.
"Ice, Ice Baby," Vanilla Ice — Oh, yes. You knew it would be on this list. You're welcome.
"Cold, Cold Heart," Hank Williams — I'm not crying. You're crying. (Feel free to take a break and turn on "There's a Tear in My Beer.")
“Immigrant Song,” Led Zeppelin — Ahhhhh-ah-ahhhhh-ahhhhh! The land of ice and snow sounds terrifying. I want to go there. I think we're already there.
"Cold Creeps," Owl John — Feel the cold creep up your spine.
"Cold One," Eric Church — Revel in the country star's descriptions of a hot May day and laugh at his misfortune when his girl leaves and takes his beer, too.
"Colder Weather," Zac Brown Band — Isolation. Sadness. Cold weather. This song with a passing Nebraska reference simply feels like winter.
"Break the Ice," Britney Spears — Let Britney warm you up.
"The Ice Is Getting Thinner," Death Cab For Cutie — Emotionally cold is almost the same as cold temps.
“Living in Colour” by Frightened Rabbit — “I am weathered by the winter of mixed drinks,” sings the late Scott Hutchinson. Sometimes a stiff drink is just what you want on a gloomy day (or days).
"A Hazy Shade of Winter," Simon & Garfunkel — "Seasons change with their scenery/Weaving time in a tapestry." Who else is hoping they change soon?
"In the Cold, Cold Night," White Stripes — One of the few songs where Meg White took lead vocals, this is a quiet, slow burn.
"Out in the Cold," Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — Don't get stuck out in the cold. Let this riffage keep you nice and toasty.
"Cold Weather Blues," Muddy Waters — I feel like following Muddy south and letting this winter pass us all by.
"Winter Winds," Mumford & Sons — A love song and ode to winter, as told to us by Marcus Mumford in four four verses.
"Long Cold Winter," Cinderella — Ready for this to be over? My goodness, me too. And Cinderella is on our side.
"Ice Cold Ice," Hüsker Dü — Not sure if the descriptions of barren lands are helping my mood or not.
"Nine Below Zero," Sonny Boy Williamson — Nothing freezing about this jam. It's hot. Red, blazing hot.
"Chill in the Air," Amos Lee — The stark song just feels ice cold, especially when he tells her he doesn't ever wanna see her again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.