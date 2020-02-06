All the pieces were there. An Oscar-winning director. Oscar-winning cast members. An original song by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber. A screenplay based on a smash-hit musical about cats, an animal many people like and enjoy. How could it go possibly wrong?
Some movies just seem destined for Oscars glory. They have big-time directors, big-name stars and big buzz. They have premises Oscar voters go gaga over: biopics, inspirational stories, odes to Hollywood. They have plum release dates near Christmas and glowing reviews from their film-festival premieres.
But occasionally, come Oscar season, those movies flop. Hard. Despite their Oscar-bait status, they don’t catch on with voters and they go home without any (or many) nominations. This is usually because there are only so many nomination slots, and not every movie makes the cut.
But sometimes, it’s just because those movies are bad. The big-name director lost their edge. The big-time actors mailed it in. The big buzz ran into a big buzz saw.
We just saw one of the best examples of this phenomenon with “Cats,” a nightmarish movie musical that had legitimate Oscar buzz prior to its release, only to become this generation’s disasterpiece equivalent of “The Room.”
So, ahead of Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, we’ve decided to look not at this year’s nominees (see Sunday’s World-Herald for predictions), but at notable Oscar flops over the last decade. Because there are so many — and because most are in the “just missed” category instead of the “dumpster fire” category — we’ll limit ourselves to one per year.
Turns out, in several ways: crummy CGI, a paper-thin, nonsensical plot and some truly nightmarish imagery. (The visual of cat-Rebel Wilson eating human-faced cockroaches will haunt me for the rest of my days.) Even Swift and Webber’s song, the one seemingly sure thing in this movie, couldn’t garner a nomination.
Another weird CGI mess, this one from Robert Zemeckis, who’s directed such beloved films as the “Back to the Future” trilogy and best picture-winner “Forrest Gump.”
But he went deep, deep into the CGI uncanny valley with “Welcome to Marwen,” an adaptation of the documentary “Marwencol,” about a hate crime victim who copes with his trauma by building a miniature city. But while “Marwencol” attempts to explore the therapeutic value of art, “Welcome to Marwen” just mashes together courtroom drama with fantasy sequences where sexy dolls shoot at Nazis. It … doesn’t really work.
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” is a movie ahead of its time, in a way. Director Ang Lee — a two-time Oscar winner — filmed the movie in 4K HD at 120 frames per second, which is five times the frame rate of a standard film. And if that sounds like nonsense, all you really need to know is that the movie was filmed in a manner that’s so technologically advanced, virtually no theater could properly screen it. Moviegoers watching the film on standard screens typically found the high frame rate distracting and the movie difficult to follow.
Maybe the poster child for “Oscar bait gone wrong,” the movie assembles an absolutely stacked cast (Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren) and completely wastes it on a plot that’s basically “A Christmas Carol” meets “Catfish.” The movie is laughably bad, and another Oscar misfire for Smith in the same vein as the equally maudlin “Seven Pounds.”
Oscar voters love a good true-story drama, especially when that true story involves people overcoming prejudice (see also: “Green Book.”) The 1969 Stonewall riots were a pivotal point in the gay rights movement, and the event seemed like prime subject matter for an Oscar-courting drama. Unfortunately, the director courting that Oscar was Roland Emmerich — he of such nuanced, introspective films as “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” “Stonewall” bombed at its festival premiere and never received a wide release.
Hollywood icon George Clooney writes, directs and stars in a World War II historical drama, and brings along Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman and Cate Blanchett. How could it fail? It didn’t take much, actually. Take a disjointed story about Allied soldiers tasked with saving art stolen by Nazis, add a few historical errors and … voilà!
Ridley Scott directs a movie written by Cormac McCarthy (“No Country for Old Men”) and casts Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt in it, and all anyone really remembers about it is a scene where Cameron Diaz has sex with a car. And no, that’s not hyperbole. That’s really all that needs to be said about this one.
Probably the most polarizing movie on this list, “Cloud Atlas” stars three Oscar winners (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Jim Broadbent) in its ensemble cast, and features a generations-spanning story that has most of the cast playing multiple roles. It’s kind of a mess, to put it lightly, though its visual elements were certainly Oscar-worthy. But the Academy stayed away from the film completely come nomination time.
It’s a biopic! Directed by Clint Eastwood! Starring Leonardo DiCaprio! It’s basically catnip for Oscar voters, but they didn’t bite. Leo does his best, but the film doesn’t really have an interesting story to tell. Bad lighting and even worse makeup (seriously, Google “j edgar old age makeup”) don’t help matters.
In retrospect, it’s weird to think this movie would ever get Oscar consideration, but I guess 2010 was a different time. Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, five years removed from Oscar-nominated performances in “Brokeback Mountain,” star in a movie that basically chronicles the rise of Viagra (no pun intended). It sort of just ends up being a so-so rom-com, but with more nudity than usual.
Another weird CGI mess, this one from Robert Zemeckis, who’s directed such beloved films as the “Back to the Future” trilogy and best picture-winner “Forrest Gump.”
But he went deep, deep into the CGI uncanny valley with “Welcome to Marwen,” an adaptation of the documentary “Marwencol,” about a hate crime victim who copes with his trauma by building a miniature city. But while “Marwencol” attempts to explore the therapeutic value of art, “Welcome to Marwen” just mashes together courtroom drama with fantasy sequences where sexy dolls shoot at Nazis. It … doesn’t really work.
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” is a movie ahead of its time, in a way. Director Ang Lee — a two-time Oscar winner — filmed the movie in 4K HD at 120 frames per second, which is five times the frame rate of a standard film. And if that sounds like nonsense, all you really need to know is that the movie was filmed in a manner that’s so technologically advanced, virtually no theater could properly screen it. Moviegoers watching the film on standard screens typically found the high frame rate distracting and the movie difficult to follow.
Maybe the poster child for “Oscar bait gone wrong,” the movie assembles an absolutely stacked cast (Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren) and completely wastes it on a plot that’s basically “A Christmas Carol” meets “Catfish.” The movie is laughably bad, and another Oscar misfire for Smith in the same vein as the equally maudlin “Seven Pounds.”
Oscar voters love a good true-story drama, especially when that true story involves people overcoming prejudice (see also: “Green Book.”) The 1969 Stonewall riots were a pivotal point in the gay rights movement, and the event seemed like prime subject matter for an Oscar-courting drama. Unfortunately, the director courting that Oscar was Roland Emmerich — he of such nuanced, introspective films as “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” “Stonewall” bombed at its festival premiere and never received a wide release.
Hollywood icon George Clooney writes, directs and stars in a World War II historical drama, and brings along Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman and Cate Blanchett. How could it fail? It didn’t take much, actually. Take a disjointed story about Allied soldiers tasked with saving art stolen by Nazis, add a few historical errors and … voilà!
Ridley Scott directs a movie written by Cormac McCarthy (“No Country for Old Men”) and casts Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt in it, and all anyone really remembers about it is a scene where Cameron Diaz has sex with a car. And no, that’s not hyperbole. That’s really all that needs to be said about this one.
Probably the most polarizing movie on this list, “Cloud Atlas” stars three Oscar winners (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Jim Broadbent) in its ensemble cast, and features a generations-spanning story that has most of the cast playing multiple roles. It’s kind of a mess, to put it lightly, though its visual elements were certainly Oscar-worthy. But the Academy stayed away from the film completely come nomination time.
It’s a biopic! Directed by Clint Eastwood! Starring Leonardo DiCaprio! It’s basically catnip for Oscar voters, but they didn’t bite. Leo does his best, but the film doesn’t really have an interesting story to tell. Bad lighting and even worse makeup (seriously, Google “j edgar old age makeup”) don’t help matters.
In retrospect, it’s weird to think this movie would ever get Oscar consideration, but I guess 2010 was a different time. Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, five years removed from Oscar-nominated performances in “Brokeback Mountain,” star in a movie that basically chronicles the rise of Viagra (no pun intended). It sort of just ends up being a so-so rom-com, but with more nudity than usual.
