Owner Paul McCrae is having weekly movie nights at his restaurant in a strip mall near 138th Street and Millard Avenue. The fourth installment, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
McCrae turned his parking lot into a drive-in because he had some projectors and he suspected some of his customers were tired of their couches.
He was right.
“Last week, we had to turn cars away because they wouldn’t be able to see,” he said. “People want to get out of the house.”
McCrae shows the films on screens in the front of his building. Everyone can see if he limits access to about 55 cars, first-come, first-served, he said. Most people stay in their cars and listen through their radios, though a few sit in truck beds. A few also wear masks.
“Everyone has been very good about social distances,” he said.
Runners from The Corner Kick and the neighboring Indian restaurant, Kinaara, bring takeout food to cars.
Each Thursday, McCrae posts a poll on social media asking people to choose between two movies for the next drive-in. “The Three Amigos,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Ghostbusters” were previous winners. About 100 people participated in the last poll.
“Every age group is there … The movies are fun and there are some people may never have heard of,” he said.
McCrae moved from New Jersey to Nebraska about 10 years ago and owns the Mexican-themed restaurant with his wife, Rachel. He attributed the drive-in crowds to loyal clientele, including folks from the neighborhood.
Nick and Angela Salter, who are regular customers, celebrated their wedding anniversary at the drive-in last week. McCrae’s daughter decorated the parking space with sidewalk chalk.
“We were 100% totally caught off -guard by that,” Nick Salter said of the anniversary message. “It was kinda cool.”
McCrae said it has been challenging to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s optimistic that his customers will return to dine at the restaurant once it is able to reopen. The drive-in has kept the cantina visible.
“It has been awesome,” he said.
