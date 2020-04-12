Easter is a season of contradictions this year.

Christians yearn for the familiar — the reverence and solemnity of Holy Week, the praise, color and pageantry of Easter morning — even as we chafe at how familiar our surroundings have become.

We have plenty of time for prayer and reflection aimed at finding peace, yet we can’t entirely lose our anxiety.

We want to celebrate the season the way we always do, wearing our Easter best, singing familiar hymns, seeing lilies at the altar.

Easter 2020 is strange and different. But it isn’t without the things we hold dear.

Artistic symbols such as sculpture, stained glass and paintings help Christians connect to their faith, not only at Easter, but year-round. Here, then, we dip into The World-Herald archives for a sampling of glorious works that tell the Easter story.

Photos: The Easter story in religious works of art

