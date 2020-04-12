...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA,
HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
1 of 14
The crucifix at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha was made by local artist John Lajba, who also did the Road to Omaha sculpture at TD Ameritrade Park.
A white lily is on display prior to the 35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival at the Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Jan. 24. The show with a theme of “For Everything a Season” celebrates all occasions and honors the florists.
The fifth Station of the Cross at Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna. The bronze sculpture by George Lundeen joins 60 others by various artists along a 2,500-foot walkway — the same distance walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God's light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God’s light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
Archbishop George Lucas joined Marian High School officials, members of the religious order Servants of Mary, staff and students to help dedicate a $9.2 addition and renovation. The school has a new main entrance, secure lobby, academic center, chapel and improved cafeteria.
The crucifix at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha was made by local artist John Lajba, who also did the Road to Omaha sculpture at TD Ameritrade Park.
A white lily is on display prior to the 35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival at the Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Jan. 24. The show with a theme of “For Everything a Season” celebrates all occasions and honors the florists.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The resurrection of Jesus Christ, depicted in stained glass at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Omaha.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The fifth Station of the Cross at Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna. The bronze sculpture by George Lundeen joins 60 others by various artists along a 2,500-foot walkway — the same distance walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.
STEVE WILLIS
People missing Easter music in their own churches can hear choirs around the world via the Internet and YouTube.
HOWARD MARCUS
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God's light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God’s light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milton Heinrich of Blair, Nebraska, was commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association to design and construct a replacement cross for a hilltop overlooking the now-defunct campus.
Stained glass of Christ praying at Gethsemane at Augustana Lutheran Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop George Lucas joined Marian High School officials, members of the religious order Servants of Mary, staff and students to help dedicate a $9.2 addition and renovation. The school has a new main entrance, secure lobby, academic center, chapel and improved cafeteria.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sixth Station of the Cross, Veronica wipes the face of Jesus, pictured at the Cloisters on the Platte in Gretna.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Lambrecht’s work at the Cloisters on the Platte was his favorite, wife Kristi said. His company also did work for St. Vincent de Paul Church.
LAMBRECHT GLASS STUDIO
“The Resurrection” by Dale Claude Laphere of Sturgis, South Dakota, in front of the Resurrection Cemetery at 7800 West Center Road in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mosaic can be found at Calvary Cemetery near 78th and Center Streets.
Christians yearn for the familiar — the reverence and solemnity of Holy Week, the praise, color and pageantry of Easter morning — even as we chafe at how familiar our surroundings have become.
We have plenty of time for prayer and reflection aimed at finding peace, yet we can’t entirely lose our anxiety.
We want to celebrate the season the way we always do, wearing our Easter best, singing familiar hymns, seeing lilies at the altar.
Easter 2020 is strange and different. But it isn’t without the things we hold dear.
Artistic symbols such as sculpture, stained glass and paintings help Christians connect to their faith, not only at Easter, but year-round. Here, then, we dip into The World-Herald archives for a sampling of glorious works that tell the Easter story.
1 of 19
The crucifix at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha was made by local artist John Lajba, who also did the Road to Omaha sculpture at TD Ameritrade Park.
A white lily is on display prior to the 35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival at the Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Jan. 24. The show with a theme of “For Everything a Season” celebrates all occasions and honors the florists.
The fifth Station of the Cross at Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna. The bronze sculpture by George Lundeen joins 60 others by various artists along a 2,500-foot walkway — the same distance walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God's light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God’s light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Last Supper at Dundee Presbyterian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - 03/28/12 - Irish cross at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Cross at Trinity Episcopalian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Risen Christ at Resurrection Cemetery. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Altar at Trinity Episcopalian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop George Lucas joined Marian High School officials, members of the religious order Servants of Mary, staff and students to help dedicate a $9.2 addition and renovation. The school has a new main entrance, secure lobby, academic center, chapel and improved cafeteria.
Photos: The Easter story in religious works of art
1 of 19
The crucifix at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha was made by local artist John Lajba, who also did the Road to Omaha sculpture at TD Ameritrade Park.
A white lily is on display prior to the 35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival at the Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Jan. 24. The show with a theme of “For Everything a Season” celebrates all occasions and honors the florists.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stained-glass window at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner, Neb. Howard K. Marcus photo.
Howard K. Marcus
The fifth Station of the Cross at Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna. The bronze sculpture by George Lundeen joins 60 others by various artists along a 2,500-foot walkway — the same distance walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.
STEVE WILLIS
People missing Easter music in their own churches can hear choirs around the world via the Internet and YouTube.
HOWARD MARCUS
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God's light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God’s light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milton Heinrich of Blair, Nebraska, was commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association to design and construct a replacement cross for a hilltop overlooking the now-defunct campus.
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Last Supper at Dundee Presbyterian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - 03/28/12 - Irish cross at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT
Stained glass of Christ praying at Gethsemane at Augustana Lutheran Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Cross at Trinity Episcopalian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Risen Christ at Resurrection Cemetery. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT
OMAHA, NE - 03/28/12 - Altar at Trinity Episcopalian Church. Visual Voyage of some of the churches and cemeteries in Omaha, finding sculpture, stained glass and paintings representative of Easter. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT
Archbishop George Lucas joined Marian High School officials, members of the religious order Servants of Mary, staff and students to help dedicate a $9.2 addition and renovation. The school has a new main entrance, secure lobby, academic center, chapel and improved cafeteria.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sixth Station of the Cross, Veronica wipes the face of Jesus, pictured at the Cloisters on the Platte in Gretna.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Lambrecht’s work at the Cloisters on the Platte was his favorite, wife Kristi said. His company also did work for St. Vincent de Paul Church.
LAMBRECHT GLASS STUDIO
“The Resurrection” by Dale Claude Laphere of Sturgis, South Dakota, in front of the Resurrection Cemetery at 7800 West Center Road in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mosaic can be found at Calvary Cemetery near 78th and Center Streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.