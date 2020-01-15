A North Dakota-based burger restaurant is opening in Bellevue on Monday.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews has a menu that includes 50 burgers, sides such as onion rings, fried green beans and cheese curds, wraps, salads and wings. It also offers hand-scooped malts and 50 beers, including craft, domestic and import brews.

Signature items include the Twin Cam burger, with grilled cheese sandwiches in place of buns, and the Glazed Doughnut burger. 

Sickies will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week at 1203 Cornhusker Road.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

