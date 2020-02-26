Saltgrass Steak House at Village Pointe Shopping Center opened Tuesday.

The restaurant serves steaks that are char-grilled on an open flame and seasoned with garlic butter and its special seven-spice blend. The restaurant also makes beer bread and desserts in-house every morning.

The menu also includes baby back ribs, double-bone pork chops, blackened redfish and other seafood, chicken-fried steak and a variety of chicken entrees, appetizers such as queso fresco and shrimp cocktail, burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads. 

Prices are moderate; the most expensive entrees are a bone-in ribeye at $33.99 and a porterhouse at $28.99, with many dishes in the $10 to $15 range.

The name comes from the mid-1800s, when cattle were driven to the Texas gulf coast, where they grazed on saltgrass. Later, they followed the legendary Saltgrass Trail to market. The original Saltgrass Steak House still stands along that trail, part of an 85-outlet chain of restaurants in 11 states. Landry's Inc., a hospitality and gaming company based in Houston, is the owner.

Omaha's Saltgrass is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

