Saigon Bowl, 6307 Center St., has closed, according to its website.
The restaurant served its last meals in late January. The owners say they are seeking a new location and plan to reopen.
23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019
Amato's
Petrow's
Smashburger
Jazz
Enzo's
Mouth of the South
Mode de Vie
Richie's
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.
Della Costa
Old Chicago (downtown)
Michael's
Kitchen Table's Dundee location
Ruby Tuesday in Bellevue and Council Bluffs
Sushi Japan
Gerda's
Oma's Deli
Fat Shack BBQ
B&G Tasty Foods
Millard Roadhouse
Kith & Kin
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern
