Here's a reason to hope for cold weather.

On Tuesdays in January and February, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza restaurant location will be the price of a Runza all day, with the purchase of a medium drink and medium order of French fries. 

The chain, known for its ground beef and cabbage sandwiches, has run the promotion for several years. Runzas are made from scratch each day at 82 restaurants across Nebraska and outlets in Loveland, Colo., Clarinda and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lawrence, Kan.

