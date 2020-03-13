The Rose Theater ceased operations on Friday due to coronavirus and will be closed through March 26.
Performances this weekend of "The Diary of Anne Frank" and "Young, Gifted & Black" are canceled, as are all theater classes.
Box office representatives still will take calls this weekend. Call 402-345-4849 or email info@rosetheater.org with questions.
Pending new developments, the theater will reopen March 27 with the premiere of "Naked Mall Rat Gets Dressed." Classes also will resume that day.
Blue Barn pushes back 'Marjorie Prime'
The next Blue Barn show, "Marjorie Prime," now is scheduled to open on April 9.
Blue Barn Artistic Director Susan Clement Toberer said the staff there will follow advice from local and national health agencies on coronavirus and that date may not stand.
"We will keep the community up to date on any necessary changes," she said.
Next weekend's Omaha Symphony Gala is off
Famed pianist Emanuel Ax won't be playing at the Holland Center next weekend.
Ax was the featured performer for the Omaha Symphony's annual Gala fundraiser and concert March 21. Anwar Nasir, the symphony's vice president of marketing and communications, said symphony officials have not yet determined a new date for the event.
People with tickets to the gala have several options: hold on to your tickets; exchange them for a concert later this season, with no fees; donate tickets and get a tax deduction or request a refund.
For exchanges, donations or refunds, call Ticket Omaha at 402-345-0606.
Opera Omaha postpones ONE Festival indefinitely
Opera Omaha has postponed its annual ONE Festival, including its final productions of the season.
The festival was scheduled to start Thursday. It was to feature two operas: "St. John the Baptist," which was to open March 25, and "The Capulets and the Montagues," which would have premiered April 3.
Opera Omaha hopes to produce the festival, which was to include a number of community programs in addition to the operas, at a later date. Patrons with tickets to ONE Festival performances should call the Opera Omaha box office at 402-346-7312 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to discuss options.
Brigit St. Brigit Theater postpones rest of season
The Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co. is postponing the remainder of its season in light of concerns over coronavirus.
Its next show, “God on Trial,” was scheduled to open March 27 as a collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Theatre Department.
The theater plans to present the play and its final show of the season, “The Subject Was Roses,” when health care officials say it’s safe to do so.
Executive Director Scott Kurz said updates will be posted on the theater’s website, bsbtheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.