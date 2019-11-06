OPENING

Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, Friday through Nov. 24. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

COMING

“Farewell 830,” Chanticleer Theater, opens Nov. 14. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.

“A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Nov. 15. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Orlando,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, opens Nov. 20. Information: bit.ly/2JQTHwr or 402-554-7529.

“Yesterday and Today,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Nov. 22. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

CONTINUING

Ella Enchanted,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 32

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription