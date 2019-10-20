...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 26 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND ALL OF SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE LATE
MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Saturday.
Whether they’ll make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an open question, even though they are in fact one of the most successful groups of the 2000s. And they’re not the band you conjure when you’re having debates about classic albums.
But for nearly two hours Saturday, Incubus worked through its 1999 album “Make Yourself,” and the packed house at the Orpheum Theater loved every minute.
When Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney took the stage, they were greeted like they were the biggest band on the planet.
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Saturday.
For nearly two hours Saturday, Incubus worked through its 1999 album “Make Yourself,” and the packed house at the Orpheum Theater loved every minute.
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Saturday.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Einziger performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jose Pasillas performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday. The band played their album “Make Yourself.”
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Kenney performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Saturday.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jose Pasillas performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Kenney performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Saturday.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Kilmore performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Einziger performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Boyd performs with Incubus at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maybe you’re not a fan. Maybe you don’t know them. But the fans standing in the rows of the theater grew up with “Make Yourself.” Mostly in their 30s — some older, some younger — they probably sat on adolescent afternoons playing the CD over and over and over again.
(Full disclosure: That’s what I did with that record. I was a big fan, and I’ll never forget seeing them at Westfair Amphitheater the following summer with 311, Stone Temple Pilots and others.)
As Incubus played the entire album from front to back, it was like hearing an old familiar story. You knew the twists and turns and surprises, but it was still fun to hear it again.d
And that’s what’s cool about the album anniversary tour: Even though the record only had three big rock hits — “Stellar,” “Drive” and “Pardon Me” — every song was a hit to those of us who heard it a hundred times 20 years ago.
So when the band cranked into “Privilege,” everyone was on their feet.
It’s also the perfect album for Incubus to give the anniversary treatment.
Though it wasn’t their first hit, the band found its footing with “Make Yourself.” Its combination of rock and funk and grunge jelled there.
“We wanted to carve our own path,” Einziger said of the album.
And they did. There’s not another band quite like them. They’re not quite funk rock. Not quite hard rock. They have hip-hop elements, but they’re certainly not rap rock. They don’t quite fit with the alt rock of the time or the nu metal bands or the hip-hop/rock hybrids of the era.
So we spent an hour singing along as Incubus cranked through “Stellar” and “Out from Under” and “Clean” and “The Warmth” and even “Battlestar Scralatchtica,” Kilmore’s showcase of his turntable prowess.
“This is so fun. People don’t listen to whole albums anymore,” Boyd said. “But here we are, and we get to listen to this whole album together. Thanks for that.”
Not every band could fill an Omaha theater with fans of a 20-year-old record, but not every band has fans here from that long ago.
In Omaha, this was a crowd that had stuck with them for a long time. Boyd couldn’t recall the name of the small place they used to play back in the late ’90s.
“What was the place? It was small,” he asked.
“The Ranch Bowl,” Einziger said. “You had to be 21, I think,” to see shows there.
“We weren’t 21,” Boyd laughed. “My point is: Thank you guys for coming to see us back in the ’90s with our dirty hair and our baggy pants.”
After “Make Yourself” was over, Incubus cranked through a selection of favorites, including “In the Company of Wolves” and “Vitamin,” deep cuts that they don’t always play. So it was an evening full of treats for fans.
When Incubus finished its show with “Wish You Were Here,” the crowd really came alive to sing the final verse. Boyd let them carry it, and all five members watched with smiles on their faces as fans belted out the words.
“I can’t thank you enough, Omaha,” Boyd said. “Thank you so much!”
