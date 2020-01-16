Slowly but surely, my immersion in musical theater is becoming complete.

It took a big leap Tuesday night at “Les Misérables,” the 35-year-old sung-through musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer.

For many people, “Les Mis” is more than just a show. It’s a legend. Omahans turned out in droves for the opening performance of a six-day run at the Orpheum Theater, despite the threat of freezing drizzle for the drive home. And they whooped and cheered at particularly stirring moments in Victor Hugo’s sweeping and emotional story of Jean Valjean, who spent 19 years in a French prison and then clawed his way to redemption.

I may have mentioned before that I’m a pushover for redemption stories. This is one of the greatest, and I was suitably enthralled.

Here are some takeaways from the show, part of a national tour presented by the Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series:

  • The music is gorgeous and evocative, with melodies that speak volumes even before you consider the lyrics. It’s searing in scenes of battle, strife and soul-searching (Valjean’s “Who Am I,” for instance); forlorn and grieving in moments of unspeakable sadness (“On My Own,” “A Little Fall of Rain”); playful when there’s comic relief (“Master of the House”). Everything I’ve heard about this music is true.
  • Many of the actor-singers on the tour deserve to be called phenomenal. Patrick Dunn, who recently joined it in the beyond-demanding role of Jean Valjean, has the incredible vocal control to sustain clear notes in falsetto and the emotional range to bring me to tears as he prays for Marius, his adopted daughter’s suitor, before the ultimate struggle in a revolution against Parisian authorities in 1832. Others with equal vocal abilities include Preston Truman Boyd as Javert, Valjean’s nemesis; Phoenix Best as Éponine; and Joshua Grosso as Marius.
  • One of our own deserves a special shoutout. Mary Kate Moore, a graduate of Lincoln Pius X High School and Oklahoma City University, plays the pivotal role of Fantine in the show. Fantine is a factory worker who had an illegitimate child and turns to prostitution to support her. She entrusts care of her daughter, Cosette, to Valjean as she dies. One of the show’s most famous and beloved songs, “I Dreamed a Dream,” is in her young yet capable hands. Her parents still live in Lincoln.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

  • Actual paintings from Victor Hugo set the scenes remarkably well as backdrops, one way this production was reimagined from the original. Set and image designer Matt Kinley and lighting designer Paule Constable created a stunning atmosphere around those images, much of it in shadows. Brighter lights highlight moments of revelation and redemption.
  • The set’s moving parts have some drawbacks, which is surprising when you consider the money that goes into making a show such as “Les Mis” so epic. At one point, in the middle of a song, Marius leaps on top of a set piece depicting a stone wall with a steel gate. Unfortunately, the allegedly heavy “wall” moved, taking the viewer totally out of the scene. Such things shouldn’t happen in a show of this caliber and budget. A few other set maneuvers also were a little clunky.
  • There’s virtually no spoken dialogue, short of a few words in the middle of songs. So what you get out of the show will depend on how much you know about the plot, how well you can hear and how well the actors enunciate. If you don’t know the story, my advice is to watch the movie (with Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway) before you go, even if it’s a spoiler.

I understood the lyrics about as well as I ever have in a sung-through musical, but segments still were unclear. I found it a little hard to follow everything, especially when the poor people and students of Paris were talking about the revolution. What the heck were they fighting for? A colleague said she had the same problem with parts of the plot, and that the movie answers questions the stage show doesn’t.

The program also includes a more detailed synopsis than you find in most playbills. My advice: Make time to read it before the curtain goes up. I didn’t, and I was in the dark in more ways than one.

  • I now get why people go to this show every time it’s in town. I took a friend who had seen it twice before. It still made her cry. It resonated with me not only because of the music, but because of its obvious spiritual overtones: In the beginning, a benevolent priest offers a broken man a path to greatness, and that man, Jean Valjean, found the inspiration to reform. It’s a reminder that everyone can find a new path.

After 35 years, it’s clear that “Les Misérables” has legs because it also has heart and soul.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 35

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription