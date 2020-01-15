Reuben

The Reuben sandwich from the Crescent Moon.

You can vote on your favorite Reuben sandwich in midtown Omaha beginning next week.

The Blackstone District is sponsoring The Great Reuben Debate, with 10 restaurants competing for the best Reuben title from Jan. 24 through 31. Each restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from Reuben sales during that time to the Women's Center for Advancement.

Participating restaurants are Rathskeller Bier Haus, The Blackstone Meatball, Early Bird, Stirnella, Mula, Farnam House Brewing Co., Crescent Moon, Noli's Pizzeria, Ansel's Pastrami and Bagels and Nite Owl.

Each will create a customized version of the popular sandwich, which was invented at the old Blackstone Hotel in Omaha and is made with corned beef, rye bread, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Mula will offer a Reuben taco, Noli's Pizzeria will have a Reuben pizza and The Blackstone Meatball will, of course, serve a Reuben meatball, for instance.

The contest will end with two winners, one according to restaurant sales and one determined by popular vote on blackstonedistrict.com.

