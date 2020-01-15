You can vote on your favorite Reuben sandwich in midtown Omaha beginning next week.
The Blackstone District is sponsoring The Great Reuben Debate, with 10 restaurants competing for the best Reuben title from Jan. 24 through 31. Each restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from Reuben sales during that time to the Women's Center for Advancement.
Participating restaurants are Rathskeller Bier Haus, The Blackstone Meatball, Early Bird, Stirnella, Mula, Farnam House Brewing Co., Crescent Moon, Noli's Pizzeria, Ansel's Pastrami and Bagels and Nite Owl.
Each will create a customized version of the popular sandwich, which was
invented at the old Blackstone Hotel in Omaha and is made with corned beef, rye bread, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Mula will offer a Reuben taco, Noli's Pizzeria will have a Reuben pizza and The Blackstone Meatball will, of course, serve a Reuben meatball, for instance.
The contest will end with two winners, one according to restaurant sales and one determined by popular vote on
blackstonedistrict.com.
The Reuben sandwich was created at the historic former Blackstone Hotel in Omaha.
Reuben Kulakofsky and wife in their 60th wedding anniversary photo from 1957. Kulakofsky is said to be the inventor of the Reuben sandwich in the late 1920s at the Blackstone in Omaha.
The Crescent Moon sports a potent Reuben just across the street from the historic Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was created.
The Reuben at the Crescent Moon is the closest geographically to the historic Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was created.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2013 at Wilson and Washburn.
Reuben and sauerkraut fans pose for a photo for the label of a Frank's Kraut can. The company visited the Crescent Moon in 2013 to take a photo for their cans' labels.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Mayne Street Market.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Barchen.
Mayor Jim Suttle shows a proclamation from 2013, when Frank's Kraut visited the Crescent Moon to take a photo for the label of their cans on Reuben Sandwich Day in Omaha.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version at Early Bird in the Blackstone District.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2019 at Rathskeller Bier Haus.
Frank's Kraut visited the Crescent Moon to take a photo for the labels of the company's cans when then-Mayor Jim Suttle proclaimed March 14, 2013, as Reuben Sandwich Day in Omaha.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version from Nebraska Brewing Company.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Paddy McGown's.
