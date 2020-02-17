Rascal Flatts

In this May 2017 photo, Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox, from left, perform at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rascal Flatts is saying farewell.

The "What Hurts the Most" country trio plans to stop touring after its 2020 "Life is a Highway" farewell tour, and it will stop at CHI Health Center on Aug. 1.

The tour also celebrates the band's 20th anniversary. Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney formed the band in 1999 and released their debut album the following year. Rascal Flatts has released 11 albums, seven of which have been certified platinum. 

Rascal Flatts has 12 No. 1 country songs and 30 total top 10 hits. 

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. 

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

