Rascal Flatts is saying farewell.
The "What Hurts the Most" country trio plans to stop touring after its 2020 "Life is a Highway" farewell tour, and it will stop at CHI Health Center on Aug. 1.
The tour also celebrates the band's 20th anniversary. Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney formed the band in 1999 and released their debut album the following year. Rascal Flatts has released 11 albums, seven of which have been certified platinum.
Rascal Flatts has 12 No. 1 country songs and 30 total top 10 hits.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.