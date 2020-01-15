JRB-PUDGY'S

In 1977 Phil Cerra, "Pudgy", started his first business in Central Park Mall in Omaha. Phil operated Pudgy's Hot Dogs for 10 years. Today he runs 'Pudgy's Pizza" near 168th and Harrsion Street. Here he is with a deep dish 'meat treat' pizza slice photographed October, 2008. 

 JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD

Pudgy's Pizzeria will close next month.

The West Omaha pizza spot's last day in business will be Feb. 22, according to a Facebook post. "The owner faces significant health issues that prevents him from continuing to operate in the capacity as he would like," it said. 

Located at 16919 Audrey St., Pudgy's was opened by Phil "Pudgy" Cerra and his wife, Beth, in 2008. Pudgy passed away from cancer in 2014, and Beth ran the restaurant until an ownership change last year. 

kevin.coffey@owh.com

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more.

