Pudgy's Pizzeria will close next month.
The West Omaha pizza spot's last day in business will be Feb. 22, according to a Facebook post. "The owner faces significant health issues that prevents him from continuing to operate in the capacity as he would like," it said.
Located at 16919 Audrey St., Pudgy's was opened by Phil "Pudgy" Cerra and his wife, Beth, in 2008. Pudgy passed away from cancer in 2014, and Beth ran the restaurant until an ownership change last year.
