It’s hard to believe that “Jesus Christ Superstar” has been around for 50 years.

But the 50th anniversary tour of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical is coming to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater on Tuesday for a weeklong run.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

The sung-through musical caused a stir among religious groups when it premiered, in part because it didn’t portray the resurrection. Some also disputed its portrayal of Christ and said the character of Judas was too sympathetic.

Director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie say the current production is reimagined from the original. It opened in 2017 at Regent Park Open Air Theatre in London and won the Olivier Award for best musical revival the same year.

The legendary score remains the same, with popular songs such as “Superstar” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

A review from the New York Times was glowing: “Until now, I have never come across an approach to this piece that taps into its latent power. … As reinvigorated by the director Timothy Sheader, ‘Superstar’ delivers a genuinely primal jolt.”

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 32

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription