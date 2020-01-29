Local actors Aaron Zavitz and Echelle Childers make up the two-person cast of “Wakey Wakey,” premiering Thursday at the Blue Barn Theatre.

A man comes to terms with life and death in the show by Will Eno, a writer who’s familiar to Blue Barn audiences. He wrote the scripts for two previous Blue Barn productions, “Thom Pain” and “Gnit.”

Director Barry Carman and his crew say the play addresses big questions in various ways, including music and projection, and it will prompt reflection by audience members. A review of the off-Broadway production in Variety calls it “a work of humor, humanity and grace that makes you want to hug your lover, your neighbor and maybe an usher on the way out.”

And, say Blue Barn staffers, it somehow involves cake.

The show is a regional premiere for the play. It runs through Feb. 23.

