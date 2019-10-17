20191017_go_partpreview

Leanne Hill Carlson in "The Last Five Years" at Performing Artists Repertory Theatre.

Omaha actors John E. Jones and Leanne Hill Carlson made an impact in “The Last Five Years” at the Performing Artists Repertory Theatre in 2017, so much so that they’re coming back for a second round, beginning on Friday.

The two-person musical is about the five-year relationship between emerging novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actor Cathy Hiatt. Her version starts at the end of the marriage, while his is told in chronological order. They don’t interact at all except for when their timelines meet with a wedding song in the middle.

Carlson has been in several musicals in the area, including “Murder Ballad” and “Beauty and the Beast,” in which she played Belle, both at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Jones also was in “Murder Ballad” and played Chef Louis in “The Little Mermaid” at the Rose, among other local roles.

Gordon Cantiello is directing “The Last Five Years,” which runs through Oct. 27. Jennifer Novak Haar is the music director.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

