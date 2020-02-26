An unusual love story between an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant is the subject of the next show on the Hawks Mainstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“Once,” a musical based on a 2007 Academy Award-winning film by John Carney, premieres Friday.

It has a twist: The actors double as the orchestra, which makes casting a challenge.

The plot finds Guy (Jay Hanson) meeting Girl (Melissa King) on a Dublin street. She has been listening to him perform a sad love ballad, and approaches him with many questions. She learns that he wrote it and most of his songs after his girlfriend broke up with him and moved to New York City. He’s now working as a vacuum cleaner repairman because his music is too painful. She engages him to fix her vacuum, and that starts an unlikely relationship, which involves them making music together.

Music and lyrics were written by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who also scored the film. Songs include an Oscar winner, “Falling Slowly.” Edna Walsh wrote the musical’s book.

Productions in London and on Broadway featured a spare set with a bar in center stage.

The musical was nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 2012, and won eight. It also won the 2012 Drama Desk Award for outstanding musical and a Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

It runs through March 22 at the Playhouse. The theater’s artistic director, Kimberly Faith Hickman, is directing the production.

