Marilyn Maye

Cabaret singer Marilyn Maye is pretty fond of the Midwest.

She performed at Okoboji in northern Iowa for years over the summer. She’s also been to Omaha numerous times — her most recent appearance was in May at the Holland Center.

Maye’s coming back to the Holland’s Scott Recital Hall on Friday to perform holiday standards.

Omaha’s lucky to get her. Her other upcoming gigs include several nights, including New Year’s Eve, at Birdland in New York City and an appearance at Jazz Congress, an annual conference sponsored by Jazz at Lincoln Center so artists, media and music industry leaders can discuss ideas for the future of the genre.

Oh, did we mention she maintains this schedule — and her gritty signature voice — at age 91?

Over a long career, she regularly appeared on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald called Maye “the greatest white female singer in the world.” She still gives master classes to aspiring singers in New York.

Friday’s performance, “Marilyn Maye presents The Merriest,” begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $19 to $40, are available at Ticket Omaha or 402-345-0606.

