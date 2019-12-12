Cabaret singer Marilyn Maye is pretty fond of the Midwest.
She performed at Okoboji in northern Iowa for years over the summer. She’s also been to Omaha numerous times — her most recent appearance was in May at the Holland Center.
Maye’s coming back to the Holland’s Scott Recital Hall on Friday to perform holiday standards.
Omaha’s lucky to get her. Her other upcoming gigs include several nights, including New Year’s Eve, at Birdland in New York City and an appearance at Jazz Congress, an annual conference sponsored by Jazz at Lincoln Center so artists, media and music industry leaders can discuss ideas for the future of the genre.
Oh, did we mention she maintains this schedule — and her gritty signature voice — at age 91?
Over a long career, she regularly appeared on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald called Maye “the greatest white female singer in the world.” She still gives master classes to aspiring singers in New York.
Friday’s performance, “Marilyn Maye presents The Merriest,” begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $19 to $40, are available at Ticket Omaha or 402-345-0606.
A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.
1. Aladdin: "Aladdin" grabs you from the moment the curtain rises on a stage filled with brilliant color. This show requires performers to be expert vocalists, athletic dancers and comic actors, and, for the most part, this touring cast is up to the challenge. Read more
2. Return to Niobrara: "Return to Niobrara," deals with issues that unfortunately are as pertinent today as they were when Chief Standing Bear sued General George Crook in the 1870s: human rights, racism and stereotypes, among others. It's undoubtedly one of the best shows of the past year. Read more
THE ROSE THEATER
3. South Pacific: Despite a lack of scenery and trims to the script, this production of "South Pacific" had a lot of heart and energy. Read more
4. I and You: What a story "I and You" is, complete with an ending that stunned everyone in the premiere-night audience. And what a group of actors, directors, designers and technicians the theater has chosen to tell it. Read more
5. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is a raw, honest play, performed by actors who understand that. If you're used to rainbows and bluebirds, it will rattle you. But nonetheless, it is a worthwhile production. Read more
6. Of Mice and Men: "Of Mice and Men" is a faithful version of John Steinbeck's legendary novella, with a fine cast of actors, fabulous music evocative of the period and a theater space ideal for the 11-member cast. Read more
COLIN CONCES PHOTOGRAPHY
7. The Doll-Maker's Gift: "The Doll-Maker’s Gift" looks at the impact of pogroms on Russian Jews in the early 1900s. But it has more to say about kindness and hope, helping adults and children alike believe that the world may just hold more good people than bad. Read more
8. On Your Feet: There isn’t a dud in the cast of "On Your Feet." The touring musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan has lots of energy, a bit of heart and enormous appeal. Read more
OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS
9. The Bridges of Madison County: The story behind "The Bridges of Madison County" isn't any more compelling than it ever was. But the Playhouse show, with its first-rate vocal work, acting and production values, is undeniably stunning. Read more
10. Come From Away: "Come From Away" is a warm and witty look at the generosity of a Canadian town to stranded jet passengers during 9/11, and inspires one to be a more generous, caring person. Read more
11. One Man, Two Guvnors: "One Man, Two Guvnors" was ably directed, features a supporting cast every bit as special as the lead actor and captures the best of British comedy in a side-splitting production. Read more
OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
12. Dragons Love Tacos: "Dragons Love Tacos" is aimed squarely at kids. It has an uncomplicated and somewhat repetitive kooky story that doesn’t move too fast. Though I found my mind wandering at times, I derived my joy from seeing the kids' reactions. Read more
13. Men on Boats: "Men on Boats" tells a historical story in an innovative way, and the direction and acting are superb. But figuring out the underlying message was a bit challenging. Read more
14. The Woodsman: "The Woodsman" is everything theater can be. It doesn't need elaborate or expensive embellishments or more than an hour and change to tell a warm, fully realized and absolutely irresistible story. Read more
BLUE BARN THEATRE
15. Miss Saigon: "Miss Saigon" has some absolutely breathtaking music, and cast members of the touring Broadway show have some absolutely breathtaking voices. The show's subject matter is still relevant today, and it doesn't pull any punches. Read more
16. Ragtime: "Ragtime" offers a portrait of immigration that contradicts some of the narratives today. It's been my experience in this job that the Playhouse always saves its season-best for last. That's true again this year. Read more
CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON
17. She Rocks: Tara Vaughan's "She Rocks" is a tribute to several artists. Sometimes she hewed closely to an idol's original sound, and at other times she got a little crazy. Depending on the song, her voice can be somewhat slight and girlish, folksy and alternative, sexy and just plain powerful. Read more
18. Matilda: Actor Joey Galda is a stitch as the evil Miss Trunchbull in this stage version of Roald Dahl's "Matilda." The rest of the cast, including kids, is pretty special, too. It also has probably the best set I've seen all year. Read more
ROSE THEATER
19. West Side Story: Omaha South High School is using profits from "West Side Story" toward building a visual and performing arts addition on the south end of its campus. The diverse, well-acted, timely production is proof that the money will be well-spent. Read more
20. Hamlet: With artful direction from John Hardy, the gender-reimagined cast in "Hamlet" seamlessly slipped into the text and the action. The actors and their characters transcended gender roles to illuminate human and political archetypes in a compelling way. Read more
21. Into the Woods: I left feeling like I had been there a tad too long and I wasn't too taken by the music in "Into the Woods." But despite my gut reactions, I still enjoyed the experience, particularly the top-notch performers and beautiful sets. Read more
22. Beauty and the Beast: A luminous Belle, buffoonish Gaston, extra-special orchestra and more make this production of "Beauty and the Beast" a good, old-fashioned celebration and a wonderful way to spend a summer night. Read more
23. Rock Twist: Billy McGuigan is so likable, such a good storyteller and such a great showman that despite a few sound deficits, we left the theater grinning and raving about this year's "Rock Twist." McGuigan is real, with a self-deprecating humor and no pretensions. He doesn't take himself too seriously. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
24. Sweat: A Pulitzer-winning script, performances and other details make the show an excellent (if hard to watch) season-opener. But lest you think this show is relentlessly depressing, it’s actually anything but. Strangely enough, I left "Sweat" feeling hope. Read more
CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON
25. Hamilton: While others were breathlessly awaiting "Hamilton," I was blasé. I scoffed at the hype. But after seein git at the Orpheum Theater, I succumbed to the fever. There's not a weak link in the cast, and the show takes advantage of that by using nearly 90% of the ensemble most of the time. Read more
JOAN MARCUS
26. Annie: "Annie," the feel-good musical about a Depression-era orphan who hopes to find her parents and ends up with a brand-new life, has enough cute to go around, and other than a few nitpicks, it had a lot going for it. Read more
OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
27. Red Summer: Playwright Beaufield Berry says she set out to give Will Brown, who was lynched in Omaha in 1919, dignity and an identity, and she succeeded. If you see no other show this season, go to "Red Summer." It’s important. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
28. The Cat in the Hat: The production immediately grabbed kids with its colorful, book-like set, a likable brother and sister facing a boring rainy day and a "fish" in a frilly pink dress that performed a ballet. When the Cat popped up, the kids were loudly delighted. But even speaking as an adult, it melted my heart. Read more
ROSE THEATER
29. The Rocky Horror Show: The show centers is authentic to the original and packed full of enthusiastic and talented performers, great song and dance and high-quality production values. It’s a keeper. Read more
COLIN CONCES PHOTOGRAPHY
30. Bernhardt/Hamlet: The serious and humorous script focuses on a plan by Bernhardt, an acclaimed French theater actress in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, to stage and star in "Hamlet" at her new theater. Played by Delaney Driscoll, Bernhardt's humanity — a strong will, abundant confidence in her abilities, vulnerability born of a difficult childhood — shines. Read more
31. Dogfight: "Dogfight," which tells the story of Marines who have one final night of carousing in San Francisco before they’re shipped off to Okinawa and then Vietnam, is the antithesis of a happy, fluffy musical. But it is a worthwhile evening of theater about a difficult time in U.S. history and offers audiences fodder for postshow conversation. Read more
UNO
32. Ella Enchanted: "Ella Enchanted" depicts a girl whose misguided fairy godmother casts a spell that renders her unable to say "no." The play is about helping kids realize they have a voice, a will and a brain, and that they don’t have to automatically agree to every request from every person. Read more
33. Jesus Christ Superstar: The 50th anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Orpheum was raw and evocative, the performances were first-rate and the songs were showstopping. In a word — super. Read more
