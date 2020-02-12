Who hasn’t had a spat — large or small — with a neighbor?
That universal experience is at the heart of “Native Gardens,” which opens Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
The script is by Karen Zacarias, one of the country’s most produced playwrights. Zacarias also adapted “Ella Enchanted” for the stage. It was produced at the Rose Theater earlier this season.
“Native Gardens” is about more than a dispute between homeowners. It’s a clash of cultures as well. Pablo (Giovanni Quezada), a rising young attorney, and Tania (Alyssa Gonzalez), his pregnant wife who’s a doctoral candidate, buy a home in Washington, D.C. Their next-door neighbors are Frank (Dennis Collins) and Virginia (Mary Kelly), who have a beautiful and prize-worthy English garden. A disagreement over a fence line and a barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues turn into a fierce border dispute that involves each person’s ideas about race, class, privilege and taste.
A D.C. reviewer said it’s “a true breath of comic fresh air,” and another called it “A woke ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ for the stage.”
Ablan Roblin is the guest director for the show, which is in the Playhouse’s small Howard Drew Theatre. It runs through March 15.
￼ Betsie Freeman
