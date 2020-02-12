For 27 seasons, Brigit St. Brigit Theatre has been putting a spotlight on Irish culture for Omaha audiences.

This year, it’s focused on John Millington Synge, who lived from 1871 to 1909 and was a playwright and the director at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

His most acclaimed work is “Playboy of the Western World,” which opens on Friday night at First Central Congregational Church, where BSB produces many of its shows.

The play is the story of a man who turns up in a small Irish town in the dark of night and claims he killed his father. Rather than condemning him, the locals turn him into a living legend. Life, and his misdeeds, eventually catch up with him.

Its audacious, hilarious and poignant story caused riots in Dublin when “Playboy of the Western World” premiered in 1907. More than a century later, it’s still one of the most important works in the Abbey’s long history, and Synge remains one of the most influential figures in Irish drama. “Playboy” continues to be revived around the world.

Cathy Kurz is directing a cast that includes Josh Ryan, Anna Jordan, Matt Cummins, David Landis, Eric Griffith, Eric Grant-Leanna, Eric Salonis, Hannah Clark, Emma Johnson and Daisy Friedman.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

