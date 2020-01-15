hercule

Jon Flower plays Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express" at the Bellevue Little Theatre.

Famed detective Hercule Poirot is coming to the Bellevue Little Theatre.

Poirot, played by Jon Flower, is the central character in “Murder on the Orient Express,” a play by Ken Ludwig (“Leading Ladies,” “Moon Over Buffalo”) that’s based on a novel by legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie.

In the show, a diverse group of travelers is on a luxury train in the 1930s when — you guessed it — someone is killed. Poirot views everyone as a suspect, with plots and schemes unfolding until the murder is solved.

Todd Uhrmacher, known for summer musicals at the Ralston Community Theatre, is the director and costume designer for the production.

The play premiered at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2017. Christie’s story also was made into two feature films, in 1974 and 2017.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

