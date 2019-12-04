The 1950s were the heyday for guy groups such as The Four Aces and The Four Freshmen, clean-cut dudes who sang with tight harmonies.

“Forever Plaid,” a musical revue by Stuart Ross, is a funny and nostalgic look at that musical genre. That show featured such hits as “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Shangri-La.”

Ross had so much fun with it that he created a sequel: “Plaid Tidings,” featuring Christmas standards that have been “Plaiderized.” It premieres Friday at the Performing Artists Repertory Theatre in Crossroads Mall.

The small storefront theater is perfect for the song stylings of the four singers in their plaid suits.

In the original, a bus wreck dashed the group’s dreams of recording an album. It begins with the guys returning from the afterlife for one more chance. In “Plaid Tidings,” they come back again after a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney. Their earthly adventures take them to “The Ed Sullivan Show,” where they rub elbows with the Vienna Boys Choir and the Chipmunks.

Nine performances of “Plaid Tidings” are scheduled through Dec. 15.

Songs featured in the show include “Let It Snow,” “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Medley,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”. There’s also a calypso Christmas segment and a performance of “The Dreidel Song.”

