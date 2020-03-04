Omaha Symphony patrons will get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

And it probably will be the most authentic celebration they attend this year.

The symphony is offering “Celtic Journey: Magic of the Emerald Isle” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. It’s an updated version of a show that debuted in 2016 and returned in 2018.

Program highlights include favorite Irish music such as “Rocky Road to Dublin” and “Whiskey in a Jar,” storytelling and dance.

Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore, an accomplished Irish and folk fiddler, is a featured performer, along with storyteller Tomáseen Foley and dancers Garrett Coleman and Caitlin Golding. Omaha Symphony violinist Anne Nagosky formed her students into Anne’s Merry Band of Fiddlers for the event.

Guitarist William Coulter developed the “Celtic Journey” concerts exclusively for the Omaha Symphony, and is one of the featured musicians. Other orchestras have performed it, including the Edmonton Symphony in Canada. The Nashville Symphony also will present it this month.

Gilmore has recorded three CDs with the Cleveland Orchestra’s baroque group, Apollo’s Fire. She plays Celtic and Appalachian fiddle on two of them.

Foley was born on small farm in a remote region of Ireland and has a popular Christmas show each year.

Tickets for the performances range from $19 to $168 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

