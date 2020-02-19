An Omaha Symphony concert for kids this weekend will feature a piece written by a kid.

“Buzzing About Bugs,” part of the orchestra’s Family Series, will include “Insect Suite,” composed by Omahan Winston Schneider. It has three movements: The Stinkbug, The Whistling Tarantula and Fireflies.

Winston, 12, wrote the piece when he was 10 years old as a participant in MATA Jr., a program that selects young composers to write a new work. He was among six participants from around the world who participated. The 11-minute “Insect Suite” debuted in November 2018.

The young composer also won the 2019-20 junior piano performance competition sponsored by the Nebraska chapter of the Music Teachers National Association and won the junior music composition prize in the group’s regional west-central division.

He was the subject of a story on the PBS “Arts Canvas” website and was featured on NET’’s “Nebraska Stories” program. He plays cello with the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra and studies at the Omaha Conservatory of Music.

The symphony concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Kiewit Concert Hall of the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Families can learn about the insects in their own backyards in the program, co-sponsored by the Henry Doorly Zoo. Tickets, $15 general admission, are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

MasterWorks concert features Scottish music, Brahms

Omaha Symphony Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore will be the featured performer on Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” in this weekend’s symphony MasterWorks concerts.

Associate Conductor Ian Passmore will be at the podium in place of guest conductor Jessica Cottis, who suffered an injury that prevented her from appearing. The program will open with Leonard Bernstein’s “Three Dance Episodes” from “On the Town” and close with Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, with the Bruch piece in the middle.

“Scottish Fantasy” sometimes is regarded as a concerto for the violin because the instrument is featured throughout, though Bruch didn’t write it in the standard three-movement form. It evokes misty moors and features folk melodies.

Gilmore has been the symphony’s concertmaster since 2011 and also has a thriving career as a solo artist and a chamber musician. Passmore was named associate conductor of the symphony in 2019.

The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Center. Tickets range from $19 to $175 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

