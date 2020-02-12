20200213_go_symphonypreview

The Omaha Symphony will play Tim Burton's entire score from 1989's "Batman" on Saturday as the movie unfolds on a screen above the orchestra. Thiago Tiberio will be the guest conductor.

 WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Tim Burton’s 1989 film “Batman” started a series of films about the Caped Crusader featuring three different actors.

Burton’s version starred Michael Keaton, and that’s the version that will be shown Saturday night at the Holland Center.

The Omaha Symphony will play the entire film score by Danny Elfman as the movie unfolds on a screen above the orchestra. Thiago Tiberio will be the guest conductor.

“Batman” is based on the DC Comics character and also stars Jack Nicholson as the Joker, his archenemy. The Joker kills a mob boss who’s been running Gotham City and starts a reign of terror. The film also stars Kim Basinger and Billy Dee Williams.

It was the first big break for Elfman, whose work before “Batman” was on smaller films such as “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Beetlejuice.” His “Batman” theme has been used on other Batman pieces, such as “Justice League” and “The “Lego Batman Movie.” It won a Grammy for best instrumental composition in 1990.

The film also features several songs written and recorded by Prince, including “Batdance” and “Scandalous.”

Tiberio is a specialist in musical synchronization to film and has conducted orchestras in Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and Spain, as well as in the U.S. and other countries.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $19 to $130 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

